Delinea's Latest Release Reduces the Risk of Identity-Based Attacks Through Workstations While Decreasing Friction for Users and Admins

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea, a leading provider of solutions that seamlessly extend Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced the latest release of Privilege Manager, its solution for providing privilege elevation controls for users and applications on workstations. The latest enhancements optimize just-in-time (JIT) access for users on Windows workstations, and for macOS workstations, application control is expanded to enable elevated access only for certified or trusted publishers and intelligently enables "silently elevated" privileged access when needed.

According to Verizon's 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report, 74% of all breaches include the human element, with people being involved either via error, privilege misuse, use of stolen credentials, or social engineering. Bad actors can exploit elevated privileges on workstations, and controls must be implemented to minimize exposure to cyberattacks. Privileged accounts and applications can be used as a vertical and lateral movement pathway to access sensitive data and critical systems. Attackers can encrypt this data and lock systems, resulting in operational downtime, brand damage, and financial loss.

Expanded macOS application controls and elevation protection

With the update, Privilege Manager simplifies the elevation of administrative rights of application installers by allowing policies to be based on the signing certificate for trusted publishers. These policies minimize the friction for macOS users installing approved applications while helping administrators better protect against ransomware.

Privilege Manager also enhances protection policies for macOS that intelligently allow developers and power users to perform common elevated Sudo commands that should have access but restrict non-standard activities that may indicate a potential compromise. The privilege elevation is done silently, without interrupting the user's productivity or the need to request privileges for common tasks.

This release extends the workstation policy framework by adding seven out-of-the-box policies tailored specifically for common macOS tasks, simplifying the rollout and ongoing administration of Privilege Manager for macOS Workstations. The built-in policies capture the most common tasks that require privilege elevation on macOS and have been vetted by Delinea, thus speeding up implementation and time to value.

Additional macOS updates include support for the latest version of macOS, Sonoma.

"Managing privileged access for workstation users should be a top priority for IT and security leaders since this is a primary vector for identity-based attacks," stated Dmitriy Ayrapetov, Vice President, Product Management at Delinea. "We focus on continually introducing stronger privileged access controls for Windows and macOS workstations that are easy for administrators to use and seamless for end users."

Simplified privilege elevation for administrators troubleshooting workstation issues

To simplify IT teams' work in scenarios when full access is necessary, such as when troubleshooting on a workstation, Privilege Manager provides the ability to grant fully elevated privileges for a set period of time, which are then automatically removed via customized expiration configuration. Users can request temporary access for elevated privileges not covered by policies with a business justification. Full auditing capabilities are available for elevated privilege activities.

Organizations can start a free trial of the latest version of Privilege Manager at https://delinea.com/products/privilege-manager.

About Delinea

Delinea is a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for the modern, hybrid enterprise. The Delinea Platform seamlessly extends PAM by providing authorization for all identities, granting access to an organization's most critical hybrid cloud infrastructure and sensitive data to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

© Delinea Inc. (formerly Centrify Corporation) 2023. Delinea™ is a trademark of Delinea Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Brad Shewmake

Delinea

[email protected]

+1-408-625-4191

John Kreuzer

Lumina Communications

[email protected]

+1-408-963-6418

SOURCE Delinea