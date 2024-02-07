Deliver the Love this Valentine's Day

Kroger floral and sushi available for on-demand delivery

CINCINNATI, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is sharing how lovebirds can celebrate Valentine's Day together or apart with on-demand sushi and floral delivery from Kroger with DoorDash or Uber Eats. Customers can conveniently order premium Bloom Haus floral bouquets, balloons and sushi in honor of the sweetest day of the year.

"Make Valentine's Day simple and extra special with on-demand sushi and floral delivery from Kroger," said Dan De La Rosa, Kroger' group vice president of Fresh Merchandising. "Whether you are curating the perfect date night at home or sending a gift to a loved one, your valentine will feel the love delivered right to their door."

Kroger is making Valentine's Day easy with convenient, on-demand delivery from more than 1,700 locations nationwide through DoorDash and Uber Eats. Customers may create orders through the providers' marketplace platforms and purchase beautiful, custom-wrapped Bloom Haus floral bouquets, balloons and freshly prepared sushi, including rolls and combos, dumplings, poke bowls, bottled sauces and more. Customer orders placed on DoorDash and Uber Eats are prepared and packed with care by in-store sushi chefs and floral associates at Kroger's Family of Stores, with delivery facilitated by couriers directly to customers' doorsteps.

Try floral delivery today and save 40% off orders of $30 or more from now through February 15. Check DoorDash or Uber Eats for more details.

For sweethearts who prefer to do their own shopping, be sure to check out the retailers Valentine's Day shop for all the items needed to make celebrations extra special including:

Customers can get these Valentine's Day favorites and more in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery offering the same fresh products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit the Boost Membership Benefits page.

*The creditor and issuer of the Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.