Deliverect Partners With Grubhub To Help Restaurants Improve Order Accuracy & Efficiency

The partnership allows orders made on Grubhub to integrate directly into a restaurant's POS (Point of Sale), collating all orders on one device. Restaurants on Grubhub will also be able to sync and manage menus directly from their POS.

"As Grubhub is a leading third-party delivery organization, we're excited to be able to enable this integration for our customers. Giving restaurants easy tools to manage their menus, provide insights into best-performing dishes and reduce food waste, are important steps restaurants need to consider to meet consumer demand. With this integration, Grubhub's restaurant partners can now also reap these benefits when including Deliverect in their tech stack," said Zhong Xu, CEO of Deliverect.

"We hear from our restaurant partners that streamlining the ordering management process so that all orders flow through their POS is crucial for running an efficient operation, and we're excited to partner with Deliverect to offer this integration to our restaurant partners," said Steven Delzell, director, restaurant integration partnerships at Grubhub. "With a seamless online order management system, restaurant operators can spend more time preparing food and ultimately, delivering a better experience all around."

Deliverect's reliable solution offers the trust restaurants need in order to reach their customers and this partnership specifically enables existing Deliverect customers and prospects to increase their order volume without compromising efficiency.

"The integration of Grubhub and Deliverect has been working smoothly and wonderfully. I highly recommend this product as it saves a lot of our time manually typing orders. It also reduced our order error rate to zero," said Jay Dai, Owner of Sumi Ramen, located in New Jersey.

This integration will be available to restaurant customers as of today and Deliverect will offer 60 days of free services to restaurants on Grubhub who sign-up with Deliverect. In addition, restaurants not currently partnered with Grubhub can sign up for a free 60-day trial here .

For more information, please request a demo of Deliverect .

About Deliverect

Deliverect is a SaaS company that simplifies online food delivery management. Deliverect seamlessly integrates online orders from food delivery channels (Uber Eats, Doordash, etc.), allowing 12,000+ establishments to improve operational service and increase customer satisfaction. Operating in over 30 markets around the world, Deliverect is trusted by restaurant chains and FMCGs such as Taco Bell, Timeout Market, and Unilever, as well as small and midsize restaurants and dark kitchens around the world. To find out more information visit www.deliverect.com .

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY,NASDAQ: GRUB), a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting more than 32 million diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 300,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

