DeliverHealth Solutions Completes Purchase of Health Information Management and Electronic Health Record Go-Live Services from Nuance Communications

MADISON, Wis., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeliverHealth Solutions (DeliverHealth), a global provider of professional and advanced tech-enabled services launched in November 2020 to simplify Electronic Health Record (EHR), provider documentation, revenue cycle and patient engagement complexities for health systems, today announced completion of its acquisition of the Health Information Management (HIM) and EHR Go-Live Services businesses from Nuance® Communications, Inc (Nuance).

Led by a team of veteran health IT experts and supported by Assured Healthcare Partners® (AHP®) and Aeries Technology Group (Aeries), DeliverHealth enters the market as a deeply experienced partner of physician groups, hospitals and health systems.

DeliverHealth offers three unique marketplace advantages: continuity of senior leadership, access to exceptional technology, and a proven scalable technology-enabled service(s) organization across a marquee client base. These strengths enable the company to build on its existing workflow technology and HIM and EHR expertise for providers and patients.

"Our leadership team and more than 2,000 skilled employees have worked together for years to improve physician and patient satisfaction while boosting the bottom line as healthcare systems evolve and accelerate their digital transitions," said DeliverHealth CEO Michael Clark. "Over the last year, in particular, medical practices and hospitals have been scrambling to recover, adapt and grow. That means increased complexity in their responsibilities."

"The daily tasks of healthcare teams can feel overwhelming, and too often burnout is decimating staffs," added Clark. "Our job at DeliverHealth is to simplify the complexities, remove technology barriers to prioritize patients over technology, and act as an extension of healthcare providers so they have more time to focus on patient care."

DeliverHealth plans to invest in and expand its services for technology-enabled revenue cycle automation, clinical documentation improvement, and provider and patient support services in order to help accelerate the digital transformation of more healthcare systems.

DeliverHealth's priorities are to: remove productivity barriers in healthcare, relieve physician documentation burdens, redesign the customer service experience, and simplify how healthcare connects with technology.

"Assured Healthcare Partners supports healthcare companies at the intersections of change in the industry," said Ameya Agge, Managing Director at AHP. "We've partnered with Michael Clark and the rest of DeliverHealth's expert leadership because of their focus on creating and providing advanced tech-enabled solutions to hospitals and medical practices."

As a minority shareholder in DeliverHealth, Nuance will support DeliverHealth's plans for new and enhanced Transcription and EHR Services offerings for current and new customers. To learn more about Nuance, visit www.nuance.com.

To discover how DeliverHealth simplifies health IT complexities and liberates providers to focus on caring for their patients, visit www.deliverhealth.com.

About DeliverHealth Solutions

DeliverHealth Solutions (DeliverHealth) simplifies EHR and revenue cycle complexities, so providers can spend more time caring for patients and less time on documentation and technology. With clients and operations in five countries, decades of health information management, and hundreds of EHR Go-Live deployment experiences, DeliverHealth offers solutions across multiple specialties in hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. For further information on DeliverHealth please visit www.deliverhealth.com or you can find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Assured Healthcare Partners

Assured Healthcare Partners® (AHP®) provides capital solutions supporting growth, consolidation, and repositioning opportunities in the healthcare services industry. AHP combines its flexible capital with company and sector-specific research, as well as an extensive industry network and internal team of specialized healthcare resources, to unlock value for portfolio companies and investors. For more information about AHP, please visit www.ahpartners.com.

Trademark reference: Nuance is a registered trademark of Nuance Communications, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE DeliverHealth

