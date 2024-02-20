DeliverHealth's eSOne™ Platform Achieves HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) Certification to Manage Data Protection and Mitigate Cybersecurity Threats

HITRUST certification validates DeliverHealth is operating leading security practices to protect sensitive information.

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeliverHealth, a leading provider of software, AI, and technology-enabled services in mid-revenue cycle and digital health, today announced its eSOne™ U.S. Platform has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

"HITRUST i1 Certification gives our customers confidence we are following leading security practices," said Juliana Inhofer, GRCP, Director, Governance, Risk & Compliance at DeliverHealth. "Practicing strong cybersecurity is critical to minimizing information security risk and affirms we are good stewards of our organization's data and the data of our customers and partners. This certification demonstrates our commitment to the high standards we uphold as an organization for cybersecurity and data protection."

DeliverHealth's eSOne platform connects to a Microsoft Azure-secure framework, enables flexible data exchange and leverages AI. It provides clinicians one-tap access to scribe, realtime documentation and transcription services on the same platform, clearing the way for efficient, accurate and secure clinical documentation.

HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) Certification demonstrates that DeliverHealth's advanced eSOne platform leverages a set of curated controls to protect against current and emerging threats. The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment and Certification helps organizations address cybersecurity challenges and remain cyber resilient over time.

"The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment is a powerful tool for cyber-aware organizations, such as DeliverHealth," said Robert Booker, Chief Strategy Officer at HITRUST. "HITRUST i1 Certification provides measurement, implementation, and performance assurance of information security controls. Congratulations to DeliverHealth for earning HITRUST i1 Certification and demonstrating the operational maturity of their cybersecurity program."

For more information on DeliverHealth's commitment to information security and its solutions, visit https://deliverhealth.com/governance-risk-and-compliance/.

About DeliverHealth

DeliverHealth is a software, AI, and technology-enabled services company focused on revenue cycle management, clinical documentation and digital health. Our mission is to reduce burdens and improve care. We partner with more than 1,000 customers to reduce documentation burdens for clinicians, reduce costs through best-of-breed coding solutions, and integrate digital health point solutions into a seamless patient digital front door. Learn more at www.deliverhealth.com.

