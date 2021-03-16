DeliverHealth Solutions' On-Demand Services Bolster Productivity and Patient Experience in COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Contact Center Support

MADISON, Wis., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeliverHealth Solutions, a global provider of professional and tech-enabled services to simplify Electronic Health Record (EHR), provider documentation, revenue cycle and patient engagement complexities for health systems, announced client success with on-demand staff augmentation for COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Healthcare systems across the country are navigating phased vaccine availability, scheduling issues and vaccine distribution concerns. In response to the significant increase in patient call volume related to COVID-19 vaccine administration roll out, DeliverHealth was engaged by a large Midwestern health system to help staff and manage the surge in calls to its call centers.

In rapid response, DeliverHealth's team achieved over 85% productivity after just one week of onboarding and orientation. In addition, the company's vaccine contact center support services yielded an average of 25% more calls per hour over other vendors, and delivered 100% of the expected resources compared to 50% by other suppliers.

"Our vaccine support team has an average of five years of experience in customer service and contact center support," said DeliverHealth Senior Director of EHR Services Douglas Herr. "We consider ourselves a true extension of our customers' patient experience staff. With access to over 1,000 professionals on the DeliverHealth team, effective training, and flexible scheduling, we can rapidly deploy seasoned customer service and IT experts to provide remote or onsite support to healthcare organizations and their communities."

During this critical time, the daily tasks of healthcare teams can be overwhelming and too often burnout decimates staff. "Our job at DeliverHealth is to simplify complexities, remove technology barriers to prioritize patients over technology, and act as an extension of healthcare providers so they have more time to focus on patient care," said DeliverHealth CEO Michael Clark. "We want to reduce burdens on healthcare delivery and practice but we also strive to be good stewards in the community and help achieve public health goals."

DeliverHealth's on-demand vaccine contact center support adds staff as needed to meet call volume and budgetary considerations, including EHR workflow training, end-user support, and inbound and outbound support for clinicians and patients. Combination or a la carte packages are offered for flexibility and a positive patient experience.

Learn more about DeliverHealth's vaccine and on-demand support solutions.

About DeliverHealth Solutions

DeliverHealth Solutions (DeliverHealth) simplifies EHR and revenue cycle complexities, so providers can spend more time caring for patients and less time on documentation and technology. With clients and operations in four countries, decades of health information management knowledge, and deep understandings of EHRs deployment experiences, DeliverHealth offers solutions across multiple specialties in hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. For further information on DeliverHealth please visit www.deliverhealth.com or you can find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE DeliverHealth

Related Links

http://www.deliverhealth.com

