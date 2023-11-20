The Home Depot Enters into Agreement to Acquire Construction Resources Parent Company, International Designs Group

News provided by

The Home Depot

20 Nov, 2023, 16:10 ET

Acquisition Expected to Accelerate Capabilities to Better Serve the Pro Customer's Complex Project Needs

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire International Designs Group (IDG), a platform company that owns and operates Construction Resources and other design-oriented subsidiaries. Construction Resources is a leading distributor of design-oriented surfaces, appliances and architectural specialty products for professional (Pro) contractors focused on renovation, remodeling, residential home building and multi-family.

The Pro spend represents a $475 billion addressable market, and The Home Depot is focused on capturing a larger share by building capabilities to serve Pros of all sizes – from Pros working on smaller jobs to larger, more complex projects. The acquisition combines Construction Resources' expertise in complex, cross-category professional projects with The Home Depot's scale, product authority and distribution expertise. With showrooms across the East Coast and Southeast, Construction Resources allows The Home Depot to expand the capabilities it offers Pro customers, many of whom rely on showrooms as part of their consultative approach to complex renovation and remodel jobs.

"Almost all Pros interact with The Home Depot, but their level of engagement varies based on the complexity of their projects. We're building capabilities to ensure we can serve all Pros across all their project needs – whether we're the last stop on the way to the jobsite, or their first consideration when building a project design," said Ted Decker, chair, president and CEO of The Home Depot. "Construction Resources helps us accelerate our Pro growth opportunity with a successful showroom model, an exceptional sales force, and proven, long-term relationships with renovator, remodeler and residential new-construction Pros. We look forward to working with Mitch Hires and the outstanding leadership team at Construction Resources and are excited for the opportunity ahead."

"We're thrilled to join The Home Depot team, because their customer- and associate-focused culture aligns so well with Construction Resources' commitment to excellence in serving our customers," said Mitch Hires, CEO of Construction Resources. "The Home Depot's scale, operational expertise and product innovation is unmatched in our industry, and I'm confident the combination of our capabilities will bring tremendous value to the Pros and homeowners who rely on us every day."

The Home Depot agreed to acquire IDG from Mill Point Capital LLC, a private equity firm focused on control-oriented investments in the business services, industrials and IT services sectors. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of 2023.

The Home Depot is building a unique, interconnected ecosystem to help Pros build their businesses. The company has comprehensive offerings and capabilities for Pros, including its ProXtra loyalty program, job-lot quantities of the right assortment of brands, digital tools and personalized experiences, a variety of fulfillment options with reliable delivery and prioritization for Pros, a dedicated salesforce, and other value-added offerings like credit, tool rental, quote center and more. For more information, visit www.homedepot.com/ProXtra or visit the Pro Desk at a local Home Depot store.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, the company operated a total of 2,333 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The company employs approximately 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

SOURCE The Home Depot

Also from this source

The Home Depot Enters into Agreement to Acquire Construction Resources Parent Company, International Designs Group

The Home Depot Enters into Agreement to Acquire Construction Resources Parent Company, International Designs Group

The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire International Designs Group (IDG), ...
The Home Depot declara dividendo para el tercer trimestre de $2.09

The Home Depot declara dividendo para el tercer trimestre de $2.09

The Home Depot®, la tienda de reformas para el hogar más grande del mundo, ha anunciado hoy que su junta directiva ha declarado un dividendo en...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Hispanic

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.