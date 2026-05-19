Delivering Dreams Launches Free Ghana Surrogacy Readiness Review for Single Intended Fathers

A 30-minute review helps single men understand documents, cost expectations, legal questions, and next steps before beginning a Ghana surrogacy journey.

CALIFON, N.J., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delivering Dreams International Surrogacy Agency has launched a Free Ghana Surrogacy Readiness Review for single intended fathers researching Ghana surrogacy and looking for a clearer path forward.

Interest in Ghana has grown among single intended fathers because the country offers a developing legal framework under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 2020 (Act 1027), but the practical path still depends on documentation, birth registration steps, and the intended father's home-country rules for citizenship and passports.

Delivering Dreams' Free Ghana Surrogacy Readiness Review helps single intended fathers clarify documents, cost expectations, birth registration questions, and next steps before beginning a Ghana surrogacy journey. Susan Kersch-Kibler, founder of Delivering Dreams International Surrogacy Agency, which has launched a free Ghana Surrogacy Readiness Review for single intended fathers.

The 30-minute review is designed for single men who have already begun researching surrogacy but still need help understanding whether their documents are complete, what cost factors may apply to their situation, and which legal, birth registration, citizenship, passport, and medical-record questions should be reviewed before moving forward.

During the review, an experienced Delivering Dreams specialist helps intended fathers identify which documents they already have, what may still be missing, and what questions should be raised with appropriate legal, medical, or government professionals. Participants also receive a payment breakdown based on their individual situation and a clearer understanding of practical next steps.

"Men who contact us have usually been researching for months," said Susan Kersch-Kibler, founder of Delivering Dreams. "They know more than they think. What is often missing is someone to sit with the specifics of their situation and say: here is where you are, here are the questions to resolve, and here is what comes next. That is what this call is designed to do."

The Ghana Surrogacy Readiness Review is free and open to single men pursuing surrogacy from multiple countries. The review does not constitute legal, medical, or eligibility advice, and there is no obligation to move forward with a program.

To book a free Ghana Surrogacy Readiness Review, visit https://international-surrogacy.com/ghana-surrogacy-readiness-review

About Delivering Dreams International Surrogacy Agency

Delivering Dreams is a U.S.-based international surrogacy agency coordinating surrogacy programs for intended parents in multiple countries. The Ghana surrogacy program is designed for single intended fathers.

Media Contact:

Delivering Dreams International Surrogacy Agency

[email protected]

+1 (908) 386-3864

https://international-surrogacy.com

SOURCE Delivering Dreams International Surrogacy Agency