Delivering Dreams to Host Free Webinar May 20 on Ukraine Surrogacy, Featuring Real Parents Who Completed the Journey

CALIFON, N.J., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delivering Dreams International Surrogacy Agency will host a free live Zoom webinar on May 20, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CET for international intended parents researching surrogacy in Ukraine. Despite the ongoing conflict, demand for clear and current information has remained high — while families report difficulty separating operational reality from agency marketing. The session addresses the questions most commonly left unanswered: how programs operate near the EU border in Lviv, how Ukrainian law automatically establishes legal parentage for biological intended parents, and what the full journey looks like from contract to homecoming.

Susan Kersch-Kibler, founder of Delivering Dreams International Surrogacy Agency, will lead the May 20 webinar on Ukraine surrogacy alongside parents who have completed the journey. Delivering Dreams hosts a free live Zoom webinar on May 20, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. ET - covering safety, legal parentage, costs, and firsthand parent experiences in Ukraine surrogacy. Register at international-surrogacy.com/ukraine-surrogacy-webinar.

Founder Susan Kersch-Kibler will be joined by parents who have already brought children home through the Ukraine surrogacy process. They will speak openly about what it was like to make the decision during wartime, travel to Ukraine, navigate the birth, and complete the exit process with a newborn — and will take live questions from the audience.

The agenda covers safety and logistics for families traveling through Krakow to western Ukraine; legal parentage under Ukrainian law and documentation required for birth certificates, apostilles, and embassy recognition; how surrogate compensation and standard medical costs are fixed for the life of the program; and a step-by-step walkthrough of the 12-stage surrogacy journey.

The event is designed for families from the United States, Germany, Australia, the UK, and across the EU who want direct answers about timelines, costs, and what wartime operations in western Ukraine mean for their planning.

Registrants who cannot attend live will receive access to the recording. Register at https://international-surrogacy.com/ukraine-surrogacy-webinar.

"We wanted to create a live session where intended parents hear both the practical facts from our team and the lived perspective of parents who have already gone through the process," said Susan Kersch-Kibler. "The goal is clarity, not sales language."

About Delivering Dreams International Surrogacy Agency

Delivering Dreams International Surrogacy Agency LLC is a New Jersey-based agency coordinating international surrogacy for couples and individuals. Programs start at $67,700 with all-inclusive pricing protected by Dream Lock Pricing™. Surrogates undergo 40+ medical, psychological, and lifestyle screenings before matching. Learn more at https://international-surrogacy.com/.

Media Contact: Susan Kersch-Kibler Founder, Delivering Dreams International Surrogacy Agency, [email protected] | +1 (908) 386-3864

SOURCE Delivering Dreams International Surrogacy Agency