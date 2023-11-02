Delivering Excellent Player Performances at the PUBG Global Championship - the Impressive Infinix GT 10Pro

GT 10Pro is working pretty well, I dont think there will be any better phone with this prices. The software is pretty good. This phone is well better than the phone which was last year. I appreciated this phone its way better. It doesn't heat up and cool really soon. The last phone has lag issues but GT 10Pro no' — Said by the Interviewed PUBG Player

For mobile game enthusiasts, this e-sports tournament is undoubtedly an unmissable event which also has the ability to offer global exposure to the partnering sponsors. In previous years, it was typical for veteran mobile phone manufacturers - such as Oneplus, Vivo, and Sony Xperia - to sponsor competitions, but now with Infinx's involvement, a younger audience and more energetic atmosphere has been drawn to the event. This is thanks to both Infinix's position as an emerging trendy brand and the impressive GT 10Pro model's support within the competition.

As a new-generation e-sports phone, the Infinix GT 10Pro features a 120Hz high refresh rate e-sports screen that supports event-level touch delay as well as the advanced 6nm technology of the MediaTek D8050 5G game chip. Collaboration with game manufacturers has led to extensive optimization and tuning of the technology which has not only achieved a high frame performance of 90 frames with PUBG, but additionally a high frame and picture performance of 120 frames and 90 frames respectively on Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Free Fire. The competition phone model provided by Infinix for the PUBG tournament comfortably meets the rigorous performance standards; enhances the Type-C interface and fixed network capabilities; and simulates both the temperature, lighting, and sound field of the competition scene for comprehensive optimization. If that wasn't already impressive enough, both the Aurora Engine 3.0 and Darwin Engine 3.0 confidently deliver participants with a thrilling, fast-reaction experience, empowering competitors to seize every opportunity towards winning the competition.

The cooperation between both Infinix and PUBG Mobile has opened the possibility for future collaboration scenarios in which both sides will jointly pursue a truly superior gaming experience for players. It is reported that during the competition, Infinix will collaborate with bloggers to launch a topic challenge, and ultimately select 5 lucky individuals to personally witness the crowning of the champion team at the finals!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2264673/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2264674/MC_03438.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2264675/MC_03199.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2264676/MC_03270.jpg

SOURCE Infinix Mobility

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.