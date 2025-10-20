Delivering on Voter Priorities for Housing Affordability Is Key to Arizona's Economic Future

New analysis reveals $13 billion in untapped economic gains if housing costs are addressed, underscoring its role as essential infrastructure for the state's growth

PHOENIX, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizonans have made housing affordability one of their top priorities, and the economic case for action is clear. According to new analysis from Unlocking Potential: Turn Arizona's Priorities into Economic Gains, released by Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA), tackling the state's housing affordability crisis could unlock billions, support jobs, reduce strain on social services, and strengthen the foundations of household stability, workforce participation, and long-term growth.

Conducted by Rounds Consulting Group, the study findings highlight housing as essential economic infrastructure, just as critical to Arizona's long-term economic potential as its roads, schools, and energy systems. The analysis looks at rising costs alongside challenges from workforce shortages to reduced consumer spending and greater reliance on public assistance, and points to the shared public will for change.

The new report examines priorities from CFA's Arizona Voters' Agenda research, which shows broad, bipartisan demand for action. More than 80% of Arizona voters across political affiliations and age groups believe rental and home prices are too high, call for more affordable options in their own communities, and say government should do more to address affordability and housing insecurity.

"Arizonans understand that when housing becomes unaffordable, it affects everything—family stability, local business vitality, the state's overall economic momentum, and our ability to plan for the future," said Dr. Sybil Francis, Chair, President & CEO of CFA. "This analysis helps quantify what voters already believe: addressing housing affordability is a smart economic strategy. It supports families, employers, and helps sustain the kind of long-term growth that benefits everyone."

For years, CFA's survey research has also revealed another consistent theme: Arizonans want leaders to think and act for the long term, not react to short-term pressures. Unlocking Potential brings those priorities together, demonstrating that smarter housing solutions do not just improve lives; they strengthen Arizona's economic infrastructure.

Today, about 823,000 Arizona households spend nearly one-third or more of their income on housing, a level that signals financial stress. This affordability gap reduces consumer spending, limits workforce participation, and drives increased demand for public assistance and emergency services.

