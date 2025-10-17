Delivering on Voters' Priority for Higher Education and Training Could Add $20 Billion to Arizona's Economy

News provided by

Center for the Future of Arizona

Oct 17, 2025, 08:00 ET

New analysis demonstrates that more Arizonans completing education and training beyond high school would strengthen the workforce, fuel opportunity, and build long-term prosperity

PHOENIX, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizonans have been clear: education and opportunity are among the state's highest priorities. Across geography and demographics, residents believe a highly educated and well-skilled population is not only good for their families but essential to Arizona's success. A new analysis from Unlocking Potential: Turn Arizona's Priorities into Economic Gains, released by Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA), quantifies the return of increasing post-secondary attainment levels and shows how doing so directly strengthens Arizona's economic infrastructure.

Developed by Rounds Consulting Group, Unlocking Potential reports that increasing education and training beyond high school could generate $20 billion in additional annual economic output, $7.9 billion in higher wages, and $744 million in new tax revenues for Arizona — demonstrating how acting on voter priorities can yield measurable economic returns.

The new report builds on CFA's Arizona Voters' Agenda research, which shows that voters see post-secondary attainment as key to growing a highly skilled workforce, reducing barriers to opportunity, and keeping Arizona competitive for generations to come. Across political and generational lines, large majorities of Arizonans want to ensure more residents earn a degree or credential after high school and believe state investment in public universities and community colleges should increase.

CFA's findings affirm years of research across the state showing education is one of the most powerful drivers of prosperity. Despite consistent public support, Arizona continues to face a significant gap between workforce needs and educational achievement. Fewer than one in three Arizona high school graduates earn a degree or credential within six years, contributing to a persistent gap between available jobs and the number of skilled workers in the state.



SOURCE Center for the Future of Arizona

