Delivering Wellness: Barrett Distribution Centers Partners with Pompa Program for Nationwide Fulfillment

FRANKLIN, Mass., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrett Distribution Centers has been selected by Pompa Program, a Utah-based health and wellness company specializing in cellular health analysis and proprietary supplement products, to manage its direct-to-consumer (D2C) fulfillment and transportation operations.

Barrett’s team celebrates the successful go-live of Pompa Program's operations in Memphis.

The partnership expands Pompa's fulfillment footprint across the Eastern United States, ensuring faster, more reliable two-day delivery on all orders. Barrett's Hickory Hill, Tennessee, facility will serve as the dedicated fulfillment hub, offering food-grade, temperature-controlled space and advanced inventory management systems to support its growth.

"We chose Barrett because they provide the perfect combination of experience and long-term partnership," said Bryan Oviatt, director of supply chain at Pompa. "Their proven expertise in health, beauty and wellness made them the clear choice. We're also excited about future NetSuite integration capabilities to further enhance efficiency. We see Barrett as an extension of our team and look forward to what's ahead."

From fulfilling cellular health testing kits to distributing premium supplements, Barrett delivers the operational scalability needed to support its expanding customer base.

"We're thrilled to partner with such a fast-growing and innovative health and wellness brand like Pompa," said Mark Healy, vice president of customer solutions at Barrett. "Our goal is to provide a scalable foundation that supports their continued success and ambitious growth plans."

Pompa's operations recently launched from one of Barrett's Memphis distribution centers, a state-of-the-art facility built for high-volume, temperature-sensitive fulfillment.

About Barrett Distribution Centers

Since 1941, Barrett has provided customized third-party logistics (3PL), direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce fulfillment, omnichannel distribution, managed transportation solutions and retail compliance for clients across all industries, with a focus on apparel & footwear, health & beauty, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and education. Barrett continues to be a leading 3rd party logistics provider in North America, known for superior execution, customer engagement and direct access to senior leadership decision makers. As a member of Inc's fastest growing companies list 15+ times, Barrett is big enough to do the job and still small enough to deeply care about your business. Brands interested in a new 3PL partnership may contact Barrett directly here.

About Pompa Program

The Pompa Program framework integrates nutraceuticals, personalized nutrition, metabolic support and one-on-one coaching to correct dysfunction at its cellular source. Participants work with trained coaches to identify upstream factors such as heavy metal exposure, hormonal imbalances and gut dysbiosis that drive inflammation and cellular damage. Guided by Daniel Pompa, participants gain practical tools and support to detoxify their bodies, restore metabolic balance and improve overall wellness.

SOURCE Barrett Distribution Centers Inc.