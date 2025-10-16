Smiles in Motion: Barrett Distribution Centers to Handle Willo's Nationwide Fulfillment

FRANKLIN, Mass., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrett Distribution Centers is proud to announce a new partnership with Willo, an oral hygiene company creating innovative dental products for kids. Barrett will provide warehousing, fulfillment and transportation services to support Willo's direct-to-consumer (D2C) and Fulfillment by Amazon operations.

Willo's decision came down to culture and size — finding a partner with the operational strength to meet aggressive growth goals while maintaining trust and close collaboration.

Barrett Distribution Centers and Willo announce a new 3PL partnership to strengthen supply chain operations nationwide. Barrett’s team celebrates the successful go-live of Willo's operations in Memphis.

"Barrett struck the perfect balance for us. They are big enough to support our aggressive growth plans yet small enough to feel like a true partner," said Rachel Blender, operations manager at Willo. "After going through multiple 3PL changes in the past, I knew we needed a partner we could trust for the long haul. Barrett is that partner."

Willo, a company led by oral health experts, recently launched the Willo AutoFlo+, the world's first fully automated toothbrush designed specifically for kids ages 5 to 13. The device automates brushing from start to finish, dispensing toothpaste and using the uniquely shaped OptiClean brush head to replicate the perfect brushing motion every time.

"When Rachel reached out during the RFP process, I knew right away that Willo was the perfect partner for Barrett," said Harrison Smith, director of pricing and contract logistics. "Their values, ambition and innovative spirit mirror our own, and that alignment sets the stage for something truly special. We're excited to collaborate and help bring AutoFlo+ toothbrushes to homes across the country."

Headquartered in New York City, Willo will operate out of Barrett's Hickory Hill, Tennessee facility. Beyond product innovation, Willo is committed to advancing children's oral health education through community partnerships and outreach programs. The company plans to expand its product line and reach more families nationwide in the coming years.

About Barrett Distribution Centers

Since 1941, Barrett has provided customized third-party logistics (3PL), direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce fulfillment, omnichannel distribution, managed transportation solutions and retail compliance for clients across all industries, with a focus on apparel & footwear, health & beauty, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and education. Barrett continues to be a leading 3rd party logistics provider in North America, known for superior execution, customer engagement and direct access to senior leadership decision makers. As a member of Inc's fastest growing companies list 15+ times, Barrett is big enough to do the job and still small enough to deeply care about your business. Brands interested in a new 3PL partnership may contact Barrett directly here.

About Willo

Founded on a mission to revolutionize children's oral health, Willo combines innovative design, advanced technology, and decades of oral health expertise to create breakthrough dental products for children. Our automatic toothbrush is designed to give kids ages 5-13 a confident smile while parents can breathe a sigh of relief. Developed with dentists and parent-approved, Willo helps kids build strong brushing habits that last a lifetime.

Media Contact: Katherine Wroth; [email protected]

SOURCE Barrett Distribution Centers Inc.