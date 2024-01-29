Deliveroo partners with Rokt to expand retail media with non-endemic offers

Rokt to become an extension of Deliveroo's advertising platform on the order confirmation page in the delivery app

Partnership launches in the UK and France , with plans to expand into other geographies

Advertisers in the Rokt Ads network can now reach customers ordering on Deliveroo



LONDON, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt , the leading ecommerce technology company that uses advanced machine learning and AI to serve relevant offers to shoppers, has today announced its newest partnership with delivery giant Deliveroo on the order tracker page.

Deliveroo has been building its retail media network since launching its advertising platform in 2021, supporting its restaurant partners to reach more customers on the platform.

Rokt

As part of its newly developed advertising platform, Deliveroo has confirmed it will now integrate with Rokt, an exclusive marketing channel, which allows brands to capture the full attention of customers directly on ecommerce confirmation pages. This means that advertisers in the Rokt Ads network can now access Deliveroo's audiences, and Deliveroo can provide the most relevant third-party offers to customers on their order confirmation page.

"We're absolutely thrilled to welcome Deliveroo to the Rokt family," said Craig Galvin, Chief Revenue Officer at Rokt. "We're committed to driving relevance and value for our partners and their customers with our solutions in ecommerce. Our brand-safe marketplace brings together premium ecommerce sites and advertisers, with Deliveroo being the latest to join an exciting roster of leading international brands that have partnered with Rokt to boost their retail media program and advertising offering."

Rokt will become an extension of Deliveroo's advertising platform via the order tracker page in its delivery app. Recently, Deliveroo has been exploring non-endemic partnerships and broadening the range of brands it introduces to its customers. Rokt will enable Deliveroo to amplify these efforts whilst also protecting the customer experience, ensuring each advertising message is relevant to each end customer.

The partnership is launching in the UK and France, with plans to expand into Ireland soon after. Rokt will bring a stable of premium advertisers to Deliveroo's platform, including Skin+Me, LookFantastic, Pure Pet Food, and Headspace, to name a few.

"Deliveroo Media and Ecommerce provides brands with an opportunity to connect with millions of engaged customers at or after the point of purchase. We're delighted to partner with Rokt as we look to grow our advertising platform and build on this new revenue stream," said Ankit Jindal, Head of Advertising at Deliveroo.

Rokt powers billions of transactions globally each year, which advertisers across B2B, finance, travel, retail, and other DTC verticals can access through Rokt Ads.

Deliveroo is the latest in a series of new partners Rokt has launched with this year, including Redbubble, Asos, Klarna, Lyft, boohoo, Morrisons, and Afterpay.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 183,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as around 135,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates across 10 markets, including Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Kuwait, Qatar, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

Further information regarding Deliveroo is available on the Company's website at https://corporate.deliveroo.co.uk

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce technology, enabling companies to drive incremental value from every transaction by unlocking relevant messages when customers are most likely to convert. Rokt's machine learning platform, built over the last 10 years, and scaled network powers billions of global transactions annually for the world's leading companies, including Live Nation, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Staples, GoPuff, Lands' End, and HelloFresh. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates in 15 countries across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region and has been recognised as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US by Inc. for the last 3 years in a row.

To learn more, visit Rokt.com .

