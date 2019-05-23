delivery.com is making online food ordering easier with a little help from Google

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today online food ordering gets even easier and more accessible. delivery.com, a leading destination for on-demand ordering is excited to announce that it is now part of the food ordering experience on Google. The integration of delivery.com's restaurant delivery network into Google's food ordering experience brings new food delivery options to users across Google Search, Google Maps and the Google Assistant.

Google users browsing restaurants will now have the option to place their order from one of delivery.com's 12,000 local restaurants within Google Search and Google Maps. Users can simply search for a restaurant name or cuisine and among the results, an "Order Online" button will carve a path to frictionless ordering. Users can also use their voice and ask the Google Assistant for help. On Android and iOS phones, users can say "Hey Google, order food from [restaurant]" or "Hey Google, order food again from [restaurant]."

"delivery.com is excited to enter this next chapter with Google," says Jed Kleckner, CEO of delivery.com. "We're thrilled to make our restaurant partners available to Google users, making online ordering for this audience more accessible and convenient than ever."

The highly anticipated integration comes as delivery.com continues to discover ways to make food delivery more accessible and harmonious. It also provides a brand new channel for its merchant network to reach new customers and receive incremental orders. The new ordering functionality is currently live on Search, Maps and the Assistant.

About delivery.com

delivery.com empowers the neighborhood economy by enabling consumers and corporate customers to order online from their favorite restaurants and other local businesses. More than 2 million delivery.com customers and delivery.com Office clients explore their communities and order from over 12,000 local businesses while at home, at work, or on the go. With headquarters in New York and a growing presence across the country, delivery.com makes e-commerce an integral part of local daily life, enabling customers to order, companies to provide, businesses to grow, and neighborhoods to thrive.

