delivery.com Partners with TripAdvisor to Provide Online Food Ordering to Millions of Travelers and Local Diners

TripAdvisor users browsing restaurant listings in the United States now have the option to easily order food from thousands of delivery.com restaurant partners by simply clicking the "Order Online" button. And with delivery.com's recent release of group ordering, those eating as a group are now able to order even more efficiently.

"delivery.com is thrilled to partner with TripAdvisor to make food ordering effortless for busy travelers and locals," said Nat Brogadir, VP of Business Development and Finance of delivery.com. "TripAdvisor is one of the world's largest and most trusted restaurant sites, and for those looking to satisfy their hunger through delivery or pickup orders, we're excited to provide a quick and easy solution for them."

"With millions of hungry diners coming to TripAdvisor each month, we are constantly striving to make it as easy as possible for them to find and eat the perfect meal – whether at home or on-the-go," said Evan Becker, Head of Restaurant Commerce at TripAdvisor. "We're excited to partner with delivery.com to provide TripAdvisor users with even more online food delivery options."

For delivery.com's merchant base of over 12,000 restaurants, this integration provides a brand new channel for them to market their online ordering capabilities to TripAdvisor's hundreds of millions of unique monthly visitors, as well as to receive incremental orders from a broad range of new customers nationwide.

Terms and length of this agreement will not be disclosed.

ABOUT DELIVERY.COM

delivery.com empowers the neighborhood economy by enabling consumers and corporate customers to order online from their favorite restaurants and other local businesses. More than 2 million delivery.com customers and delivery.com Office clients explore their communities and order from over 12,000 local businesses while at home, at work, or on the go. With headquarters in New York and a growing presence across the country, delivery.com makes e-commerce an integral part of local daily life, enabling customers to order, companies to provide, businesses to grow, and neighborhoods to thrive.

ABOUT TRIPADVISOR

TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site*, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With over 630 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide – covering approximately 7.5 million accommodations, airlines, experiences, and restaurants – TripAdvisor provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do and where to eat. TripAdvisor also compares prices from more than 200 hotel booking sites so travelers can find the lowest price on the hotel that's right for them. TripAdvisor-branded sites are available in 49 markets, and are home to the world's largest travel community of 455 million average monthly unique visitors**, all looking to get the most out of every trip. TripAdvisor: Know better. Book better. Go better.

The subsidiaries and affiliates of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) own and operate a portfolio of websites and businesses, including more than 20 travel media brands:

www.airfarewatchdog.com, www.bokun.io, www.bookingbuddy.com, www.citymaps.com, www.cruisecritic.com, www.familyvacationcritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, www.iens.nl and www.dimmi.com.au), www.gateguru.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.holidaywatchdog.com, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.onetime.com, www.oyster.com, www.seatguru.com, www.smartertravel.com, www.tingo.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com and www.viator.com.

* Source: comScore Media Metrix for TripAdvisor Sites, worldwide, October 2017

** Source: TripAdvisor log files, average monthly unique visitors, Q3 2017

