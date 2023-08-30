Dell Technologies and Denvr Dataworks to Unleash Generative AI Innovation

News provided by

Dell Technologies

30 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

News Summary

  • Dell Technologies and Denvr Dataworks offer cloud solutions for LLM training and inference for organizations using generative AI
  • Organizations can manage datasets containing hundreds of billions of parameters with Denvr Dataworks' solution on Dell PowerEdge XE9680 servers

Full story

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and Denvr Dataworks, an emerging provider of high-performance cloud infrastructure, are working together to help organizations tap the capabilities of generative AI (GenAI).

By combining the security and reliability of the Dell PowerEdge XE9680 server with Denvr Dataworks' delivery of high performance cloud computing optimized for AI, organizations can spend less time on configuring their environments and start producing groundbreaking AI results faster. The solution can train large language models by managing GenAI datasets that contain hundreds of billions of parameters. With preconfigured tools and templates, organizations can speed the development and deployment of large language models. 

"Generative AI has the potential to improve productivity, changing how we use and consume information, professionally and personally," said Jeff Boudreau, president, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. "As initiatives like GenAI increase the complexity and strategic value of IT, organizations need trusted technology partners that prioritize security and scalability. Dell and Denvr Dataworks have created a solid foundation for customers to accelerate enterprise-wide adoption of GenAI to drive meaningful growth across their businesses."

The Dell PowerEdge XE9680 can handle the large language models of GenAI. Built for extreme acceleration for AI, ML and deep learning training, the system is equipped to deploy AI computing initiatives and ensure high GPU memory, bandwidth and security. The latest PowerEdge servers' smart cooling features offer greater performance while using less power and reducing the overall carbon footprint.

"Our passion is to pioneer AI infrastructure with a focus on unmatched performance and sustainability," said Dave King, cofounder and chief revenue officer, Denvr Dataworks. "We believe in simplifying the AI journey for organizations, making it faster, more efficient and environmentally responsible. Working with Dell Technologies, a renowned technology leader, will further accelerate our impact by combining our expertise in AI cloud infrastructure with Dell's global reach and resources. Together, we are poised to revolutionize the AI landscape and empower businesses worldwide to harness the true power of AI for a brighter, more sustainable future."

Additional Resources

About Dell Technologies 
Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era. 

About Denvr Dataworks
Denvr Dataworks is redefining AI infrastructure so organizations can realize the benefits of AI easier, faster, and more sustainably. The company provides high-performance AI cloud services built on cutting edge technology enabling organizations to accelerate AI/ML workloads.

Copyright © 2023 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies and Dell are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE Dell Technologies

Also from this source

Dell NativeEdge Software Empowers Innovation at the Edge

Dell Technologies to Hold Conference Call Aug. 31 to Discuss Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.