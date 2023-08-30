Dell Technologies and Denvr Dataworks to Unleash Generative AI Innovation

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Dell Technologies and Denvr Dataworks offer cloud solutions for LLM training and inference for organizations using generative AI

Organizations can manage datasets containing hundreds of billions of parameters with Denvr Dataworks' solution on Dell PowerEdge XE9680 servers

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and Denvr Dataworks, an emerging provider of high-performance cloud infrastructure, are working together to help organizations tap the capabilities of generative AI (GenAI).

By combining the security and reliability of the Dell PowerEdge XE9680 server with Denvr Dataworks' delivery of high performance cloud computing optimized for AI, organizations can spend less time on configuring their environments and start producing groundbreaking AI results faster. The solution can train large language models by managing GenAI datasets that contain hundreds of billions of parameters. With preconfigured tools and templates, organizations can speed the development and deployment of large language models.

"Generative AI has the potential to improve productivity, changing how we use and consume information, professionally and personally," said Jeff Boudreau, president, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. "As initiatives like GenAI increase the complexity and strategic value of IT, organizations need trusted technology partners that prioritize security and scalability. Dell and Denvr Dataworks have created a solid foundation for customers to accelerate enterprise-wide adoption of GenAI to drive meaningful growth across their businesses."

The Dell PowerEdge XE9680 can handle the large language models of GenAI. Built for extreme acceleration for AI, ML and deep learning training, the system is equipped to deploy AI computing initiatives and ensure high GPU memory, bandwidth and security. The latest PowerEdge servers' smart cooling features offer greater performance while using less power and reducing the overall carbon footprint.

"Our passion is to pioneer AI infrastructure with a focus on unmatched performance and sustainability," said Dave King, cofounder and chief revenue officer, Denvr Dataworks. "We believe in simplifying the AI journey for organizations, making it faster, more efficient and environmentally responsible. Working with Dell Technologies, a renowned technology leader, will further accelerate our impact by combining our expertise in AI cloud infrastructure with Dell's global reach and resources. Together, we are poised to revolutionize the AI landscape and empower businesses worldwide to harness the true power of AI for a brighter, more sustainable future."

