Dell'Oro Group Announces Appointment of New Vice President, Edge Computing and IT Equipment Silicon

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Cliff Grossner to the role of Vice President, Edge Computing and IT Equipment Silicon including coprocessors for AI and ML. His current research agenda also includes AI driven data center automation suites and adoption of open infrastructure including OCP certified designs.

"Dr. Grossner adds significant fire-power and experience in the world of IT equipment, components, and the intelligence software running over it. The team is excited with the perspectives and wisdom a man of his caliber brings. He has an excellent track record of identifying emerging markets and developing theories on where they are headed. I am very pleased Dr. Grossner has joined us," Tam Dell'Oro, Founder and CEO said.

"I am excited to join Dell'Oro Group to research IT ecosystems, innovation has never been higher, driven by digitization and consumer demands. Equipment markets are shifting due to new technology, new business models, and disruptive early stage companies. I look forward to being first to identify and quantify new trends, provide insight on markets changes, help with product and go to market strategies following the Dell'Oro tradition of providing timely, accurate, and insightful information," commented Grossner.

Dr. Grossner has more than 25 years of telecommunications experience encompassing scientific research, market analysis, strategy, and product management. Prior to joining Dell'Oro Group, Dr. Grossner held management roles in Omdia, and IHS Markit, focused on cloud services, data center IT and physical infrastructure.

He frequently is an expert judge for industry and technology innovation awards and an invited speaker, and often quoted in technical publications. Dr. Grossner earned his Ph.D. at McGill University, and his MSC in Computer Science at Concordia University, winning national scholarships to support his graduate work. He holds over 10 patents in computer networking, network embedded security and telecommunications applications.

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. TELOur firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

