Dell'Oro Group Announces Appointment of Research Director, Wireless LAN

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Siân Morgan to the role of Research Director, Wireless LAN, effective immediately. Ms. Morgan brings over two decades of experience as an executive manager in telecommunications and network technologies such as 5G, OpenStack, LTE, IMS, and Wi-Fi. Ms. Morgan will lead the Wireless LAN research program, which includes the Enterprise Wireless LAN market, the adoption of Public and Private Cloud platforms, and Artificial Intelligence.

"Siân has a track record of producing excellence and I trust she will add great value to our clients and the Wireless LAN industry. Over the past several weeks, she has already revealed some interesting trends in the data," said Tam Dell'Oro, Founder and CEO.

"It's an honor to join such a revered team of analysts. Over my 20-year career, I have often relied on Dell'Oro's gold-standard insights, and it's a real pleasure to be developing the Enterprise Wireless LAN market analysis as it evolves with new cloud-based AI services," said Ms. Morgan.

Prior to Dell'Oro Group, Ms. Morgan held a variety of positions in the telecommunications industry, working at both a Service Provider and Equipment Manufacturer. She spent a decade working in Europe and is fluent in both French and English. She has spoken at international conferences on a variety of topics such as Next-Generation Networks, Wi-Fi traffic steering, Voice over LTE, and On-Line Charging Systems. She has taught a university networking course and has worked with start-ups developing 5G and IoT products. Ms. Morgan has professional titles in both engineering and accountancy, a Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Electrical Engineering from McGill University, and an M.B.A from Université de Quebec en Outaouais.

About Dell'Oro Group

