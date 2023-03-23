Dell'Oro Group Launches New Data Center IT Semiconductors and Components Advanced Research Report

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries announced today the launch of its new Data Center IT Semiconductors and Components advanced research report. The first report will be released in April 2023.

"While data center equipment such as servers have become commoditized in recent years, the server CPU landscape is becoming more diverse with compelling solutions based on x86 and ARM architectures," said Baron Fung, Senior Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "Furthermore, data center infrastructure is becoming specialized, with accelerators such as GPUs and Smart NICs targeted at specific workloads to optimize efficiency. While memory and storage components are commoditized, it is crucial for vendors to ensure supplies are aligned to demand. In this advanced research, we will assess the vendor landscape for the key server semiconductor and components, and how the near-term and long-term demand unfolds," said Fung.

Dell'Oro Group's Data Center IT Semiconductors and Components Advanced Research Report provides an in-depth analysis of the supply and demand of semiconductors and components relative to system deployments, as well as the consumption of data center semiconductors and components for each of the Top 8 Cloud service providers and the rest of the market. The report will address key topics, including:

What is the demand outlook for semiconductors and components for cloud hyperscalers and other data center customers?

Are semiconductors and components inventories rising or falling with system deployments by data center customers?

What is the product mix of semiconductors and components for servers, and how that is changing over time with new data center architectures?

How is the server CPU vendor landscape shifting among the major Cloud SPs (SPs) and the overall market?

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Data Center IT Semiconductors and Components 5-Year Forecast provides a complete, in-depth analysis of the market with table covering manufacturers' revenue, and unit shipments along with market share of major semiconductor and component manufacturers that supply into the data center market. For more information about the report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group