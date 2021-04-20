Dell'Oro Group Launches New Private Wireless Advanced Research Report

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and Cloud data center IT industries announced today the launch of its new Private Wireless advanced research report. The first report will be released in June 2021.

"We have talked about private wireless for a long time so it is exciting to see the rise in activity, underpinned by new spectrum, an improving device ecosystem, technology improvements, and the emergence of new use cases that require cellular QoS," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President and analyst with the Dell'Oro Group. "And even if LTE is dominating the mix today, 5G prospects remain favorable with total private 5G RAN investments on track to surpass $1 B over the forecast period," continued Pongratz.

Dell'Oro Group's Private Wireless Advanced Research Report provides an in-depth analysis of the Private Wireless RAN opportunity. The report will address key topics, including:

What is Private Wireless

Private Wireless has been a hot topic for some time—what is different this time?

What RAN solutions are best tailored for private wireless?

Which technologies are required to take private wireless to the next level?

How will the role of the operators, enterprises, and cloud players change with private wireless?

What is the private wireless RAN opportunity by 2025?

How much of private wireless will be addressed using the existing macro network vs. new local dedicated networks?

What regions will likely be the early adopters?

What industries are more likely to benefit from private wireless over the next five years?

What will be the impact on the network and the market?

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Private Wireless 5-Year Forecast includes projections for Private Wireless RAN by deployment model, RF Output Power, technology, and spectrum. For more information about the report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, enterprise networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

