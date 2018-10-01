Dell'Oro Group Takes Holistic Approach to Data Center Interconnect Market Opportunities

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, announced today a new Advanced Research Report for Data Center Interconnect will be released this November, 2018.

"Cloud infrastructures rely heavily on Data Center Interconnect networks to transport data and workloads between data centers and to push content to billions of Internet users around the world," said Shin Umeda, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "By leveraging research from across our analyst team, we have compiled a holistic forecast of the technologies that will go into constructing future Data Center Interconnect networks."

This upcoming Advanced Research Report on Data Center Interconnect takes a holistic approach to the market opportunity from the perspective of network applications as well as the key supporting network technologies. The report includes a five year Data Center Interconnect market forecast with separate views by the Optical Transport, Data Center Core, and Wide Area Network (WAN) network applications. The report also includes a Data Center Interconnect market projection by three network technologies: Optical Transport Systems, Data Center Ethernet Switches, and High End Routers.

The report also discusses the underlying trends and market drivers for each of the network applications and product technology areas.

