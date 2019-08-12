Delmarva Endoscopy Center Commencement of Operations

"I am excited to provide care at Delmarva Endoscopy Center in Ocean Pines, which is a state-of-the-art facility to improve quality, access, and patient experience," said Jerry Canakis, MD, gastroenterologist and physician lead. "The ease of the process, comfort, and convenience contribute to the high-quality endoscopy services our patients will receive. We are a team dedicated to providing safe and exceptional care."

Joining Dr. Canakis at the Delmarva Endoscopy Center are fellow gastroenterologists Dan Daniels, MD, and Pushpjeet Kanwar, MD. The doctors are performing EGDs and colonoscopies, examining the stomach, esophagus, and colon to help diagnose and treat patients and to screen for colon cancer.

The Delmarva Endoscopy Center is one of four buildings that comprise the Ocean Pines Health Pavilion, which is owned and operated by the Peninsula Regional Health System. The building totals 11,000 square feet of which 6,000 is dedicated for the endoscopy center. The remaining space is utilized by Dr. Canakis and his staff for his medical office.

The Ocean Pines Health Pavilion is 21 acres in size and features hospital-style services without inpatient beds. Included is the state-of-the-art Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute, Peninsula Regional Family Medicine Ocean Pines, PRMC FamilyLab, PRMC Adult Fitness, PRMC Home Scripts Pharmacy, and the Junior Board Pines Cafe. The fourth and final building on the site is scheduled for a fall groundbreaking and could house, among other services being considered, orthopedics, medical imaging, CoreLife Delmarva Weight Loss and Wellness, and many private physician practices including endocrinology, cardiology, and urology.

People interested in learning more may call Dr. Canakis' office at 410-912-6021 or 410-912-5640 to reach Dr. Daniels and Dr. Kanwar at their offices in Salisbury, MD. Their primary care physician may refer patients or schedule a direct access visit for colon cancer screenings through their doctor's office.

Physicians Endoscopy (PE) specializes in the development and management of freestanding, single-specialty endoscopic ASCs in partnership with practicing physicians, health systems, and hospitals. For over 20 years, PE makes it easier for gastroenterologists to run their business while improving the lives of patients. PE partnerships include over 60 ASCs, half of which incorporate a hospital partner. For more information about PE, please visit endocenters.com or contact (866) 240-9496.

Peninsula Regional Medical Center (PRMC) in Salisbury, Maryland, offers the most comprehensive array of specialty and subspecialty services on the Delmarva Peninsula.

PRMC is one of just five hospitals in Maryland, and the only on the Delmarva Peninsula, to be awarded a Five-Star rating--the highest possible--by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in 2019. In 2019, it was also the recipient, for a second consecutive year, of an A safety grade by the Leapfrog Group and was named an America's 250 BEST Hospitals by Healthgrades, placing it among the Top 5% of hospitals in the United States for a second consecutive year.

At 266 acute care beds, PRMC is the region's largest, most advanced tertiary care facility, which has been meeting the healthcare needs of Delmarva Peninsula residents since 1897.

