Deloitte 2026 Technology, Media & Telecommunications Predictions: Narrowing the Gap Between the Promise of AI and its Reality

AI breakthroughs, rising infrastructure demands, and social-first content are breaking down industry walls — reshaping how businesses build, connect, and entertain

Key takeaways

Agents assemble: The global agentic AI market could reach $45 billion in 2030, but only if enterprises and providers perform proper orchestration.

The global agentic AI market could reach $45 billion in 2030, but only if enterprises and providers perform proper orchestration. AI disrupts search: Daily usage of AI within search is expected to be three times greater than the usage of any standalone AI tool.

Daily usage of AI within search is expected to be three times greater than the usage of any standalone AI tool. Hardware heats up: Inference — the running of AI models — is predicted to make up two-thirds of all AI compute by 2026. However, Deloitte also forecasts that most inference will likely still take place in data centers using costly, power-intensive AI chips worth over $200 billion, rather than on inexpensive chips at the edge.

Why this matters

Deloitte today released its annual "Technology, Media & Telecommunications Predictions" report, which highlights how AI is redefining the foundations of hardware, software, telecom, and media. AI is driving infrastructure investment, reshaping business models, and accelerating shifts in how people can connect and consume content—creating a more competitive and complex digital economy in 2026 and beyond.

Key quote

"AI is rapidly evolving from promise to practical progress, transforming how technology, media, and telecom companies create, connect, and compete. Together, these sectors account for nearly half of global market capitalization — representing a powerful opportunity to redefine how businesses innovate and deliver value. From hardware and software to media and entertainment, applied creativity and technological advances are accelerating this shift, driving real-world solutions and measurable impact."

— China Widener, vice chair and U.S. Technology, Media & Telecommunications industry leader, Deloitte

AI is rewriting the rules of search and software

AI is changing business software, creating new markets, and reshaping how people can search for information and products — trends that are predicted to accelerate through 2026.

AI is becoming an intuitive interface that summarizes results, infusing traditional search portals with AI context. By 2026, daily usage of AI within search is projected to be three times greater than any standalone AI tool — reshaping how people can discover information . Deloitte predicts that close to one-third (29%) of adults in developed countries will view at least one AI-generated search summary each day, but just 10% will use standalone AI applications daily. Instead of users clicking through links and stitching together answers, search will increasingly deliver AI-crafted summaries up front, evolving from a gateway into a guide that can help interpret, organize, and explain information in context.

. Deloitte predicts that close to one-third (29%) of adults in developed countries will view at least one AI-generated search summary each day, but just 10% will use standalone AI applications daily. Instead of users clicking through links and stitching together answers, search will increasingly deliver AI-crafted summaries up front, evolving from a gateway into a guide that can help interpret, organize, and explain information in context. Agentic AI is expected to drive the next era of enterprise integration. Estimates suggest that the global agentic AI market could reach $35 billion in 2030, up from a projected $8.5 billion in 2026. However, Deloitte predicts that if enterprises orchestrate agents better and more thoughtfully address the associated challenges and risks, this market projection could increase by up to 30%, or as high as $45 billion by 2030 .

. In 2026, SaaS apps will likely get smarter, more personalized, adaptive, and autonomous. Agentic AI could even begin to replace today's SaaS tools over time. By the end of 2026, Deloitte predicts that as many as 75% of companies may invest in agentic AI, fueling a surge in spending on autonomous AI agents across SaaS platforms.

Key quote

"AI is becoming the engine of digital business, spanning everything from generative creativity to agentic automation. It's reshaping how technology connects, how people search, and how value is created across the enterprise. We're now seeing it move into every level of software and hardware, and the leaders who can orchestrate that intelligence responsibly will turn experimentation into efficiency — and sustained momentum — at scale."

— Steve Fineberg, vice chair and U.S. Technology Sector leader, Deloitte

AI helps drive demand for tech hardware and infrastructure — and exposes risks

Agentic AI and automation are accelerating demand for new hardware and infrastructure. They're also exposing supply chain vulnerabilities and fueling a global push for greater local control of technology.

Deloitte predicts that inference — the process of running AI models — will account for roughly two-thirds of AI compute in 2026. Deloitte further predicts that while the market for inference-optimized chips will grow to over $50 billion in 2026, combined training/inference AI chips in data centers will continue to dominate the $200 billion AI chip market .

. The cumulative installed base of global industrial robots is estimated to surpass 5.5 million by 2026, with modest annual growth. Annual sales are projected at about 500,000 units in 2026, not much higher than in previous years. Longer term, growth could accelerate as labor shortages bolster domestic manufacturing in developed markets and as advances in computing power and GenAI expand robotic capabilities. These AI advances could propel annual industrial robot sales to over a million units and $20 billion in revenues by 2030. Drones are also emerging as part of this shift: Many remain human-operated, autonomous functions are advancing rapidly, with applications ranging from infrastructure inspection to public safety, defense, and more.

Streaming, social, and storytelling collide

The lines between TV, streaming, and user-generated content continue to blur. From generative AI video and bite-sized micro dramas to video podcasts and bold collaborations between public service broadcasters and creators, new forms of storytelling are changing how audiences engage and participate.

Microdramas — short, plot-driven serials designed for smartphones — are watched by over half a billion viewers annually, blending the convenience of short-form video with serialized storytelling. Their global popularity is surging: In-app revenue is forecast to reach $3.8 billion in 2025, and Deloitte predicts that it will more than double to $7.8 billion by 2026. While the U.S. is expected to generate half of global revenue in 2025, its share will likely drop to 40% as other markets increasingly capitalize on this trend.

While the U.S. is expected to generate half of global revenue in 2025, its share will likely drop to 40% as other markets increasingly capitalize on this trend. Approaching Hollywood quality, generative AI video is helping to unlock new creative possibilities — empowering independent creators, fueling richer audience engagement, and creating new revenue streams for platforms. At the same time, the scale and realism raise important challenges around authenticity, audience trust, and responsible usage . Platforms may need to strengthen moderation, invest in tools like watermarking, and comply with emerging regulations on labeling and age verification. How well they respond could determine if generative video can drive growth without undermining trust in their platforms.

Platforms may need to strengthen moderation, invest in tools like watermarking, and comply with emerging regulations on labeling and age verification. How well they respond could determine if generative video can drive growth without undermining trust in their platforms. Podcasting is shifting from audio to video, with a leading platform now offering video on over 60% of top-rated shows in fall 2025. By 2026, Deloitte expects video-enabled podcasts to become even more prevalent as audiences seek richer, more immersive experiences. Deloitte predicts that annual global ad revenues for podcasts and vodcasts will reach roughly $5 billion in 2026, a nearly 20% year-over-year increase, underscoring accelerating growth and opportunity.

Key quote

"AI is redefining creativity — transforming how stories are made, shared, and experienced. As streaming, social, and storytelling collide, audiences are engaging across formats and feeds in entirely new ways. Both social platforms and traditional media and entertainment companies are racing to keep up with rapidly shifting expectations and behaviors. The challenge now is sustaining trust — balancing innovation and integrity in the next era of entertainment."

— Doug Van Dyke, vice chair and U.S. Telecommunications, Media & Entertainment sector leader, Deloitte

About this report

Deloitte's annual TMT Predictions report provides an outlook on technology, media, and telecommunications trends that may disrupt and transform the business and consumer ecosystems worldwide. Visit: https://www.deloitte.com/tmtpredictions

