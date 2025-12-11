Deloitte at CES 2026: Igniting the Next Wave of Innovation

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: At CES® 2026, Deloitte brings together the people, technologies, and experience to help organizations shape their future and secure a competitive edge. By combining deep business knowledge with the latest technologies, Deloitte helps clients drive transformation by advancing digital capabilities, integrating breakthrough innovations, and reimagining business models. Explore Deloitte's CES presence to see how we're addressing the trends reshaping industries, from health and entertainment to AI-fueled enterprise transformation.

WHO: Innovation loves company. Deloitte leaders will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout CES® 2026, sharing actionable insights on strategies helping drive business transformation. Our sessions will focus on the future of technology, spotlighting emerging trends and providing practical guidance on how you can differentiate your business for sustained growth and a lasting advantage.

WHEN: Tuesday, January 6 to Friday, January 9, 2026. (Show floor opening on Tuesday, January 6, 2026).

WHERE: CES® will bring together the global tech industry audience both online and in person in Las Vegas in January 2026. Official show locations can be found here.

KEY TOUCHPOINTS:

Want to learn more about Deloitte at CES 2026? A full schedule of Deloitte's CES 2026 presence can be found here .

LinkedIn live daily briefings

What trends will create buzz at CES 2026? Join Deloitte daily on LinkedIn Live for real-time updates from the CES 2026 conference floor. Hosted by Shawn DuBravac , a globally recognized futurist, bestselling author, and former Chief Economist of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), along with Duncan Stewart , director of Technology, Media and Telecommunications Research at Deloitte Canada, briefings will uncover the latest trends and breakthroughs emerging at CES. Details and topics of each LinkedIn Live briefing will be updated here closer to the event.

Deloitte panels and speaking sessions

Supercharge Your Business with Agentic AI: Real Results, Real Impact

Dive into real-world examples where AI agents are streamlining operations and cutting costs. This is your guide to practical, high-impact AI transformation.

Deloitte speaker: Beena Ammanath, Executive Director, Deloitte Global AI Institute, Deloitte LLP

Monday, Jan. 5, 2 to 2:40 p.m. | Location: LVCC, West Level 2, W219

2026 Tech Trends: The Future is Calling

From breakthroughs to real-world use cases, explore the tech shifts transforming industries. Tune in for insights and a roadmap for what's next.

Deloitte speaker: Bill Briggs, Chief Technology Officer, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Tuesday, Jan. 6, 9 to 9:40 a.m. | Location: LVCC West W232

Intelligence through motion: AI takes physical form

From smart automation to breakthrough human-robot collaboration, discover how robotics and physical AI are revolutionizing industries and reshaping the future.

Deloitte speaker: Bill Briggs, Chief Technology Officer, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Tuesday, Jan. 6, 1 to 1:40 p.m. | Location: LVCC, West Level 2, W218

AI at Work: Automation and Intelligence Power Industry Transformation

Discover how AI and smart tech are transforming maintenance, field work, and operations across industries for safer, faster, and more efficient results.

Deloitte moderators: Rahul Bajpai, Managing Director, Deloitte Consulting LLP, Mahesh Chandramouli, Managing Director, Deloitte Digital, Deloitte Consulting LLP and Tim Gaus, Smart Manufacturing Business leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP

Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2 to 2:40 p.m. | Location: LVCC, West Level 2, W218

2026 Future of Heath: Investing in Wellness: Trillions Saved, Healthier Futures

Learn how prevention, early detection, and behavior change can cut health costs and transform care by focusing on the health consumer..

Deloitte moderator: Neal Batra, Principal & Global Future of Health Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2:30 to 3:10 p.m. | Location: Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4404

Reimagining manufacturing: Unlocking value with agentic AI solutions

See how agentic AI can help transform manufacturing by boosting efficiency, resilience, and innovation across functions—plus a roadmap for successful implementation.

Deloitte moderator: Tim Gaus, Smart Manufacturing Business leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP

Tuesday, Jan. 6, 3 to 3:40 p.m. | Location: LVCC, West Level 2, W218

Systems That Improvise: Leadership for Adaptive Intelligence

When architecture can "think," leadership must evolve. This session goes beyond automation to choreograph intelligent assets that adapt to improvise every moment.

Deloitte speakers: Deborah Golden, Palo Alto Lead Alliance Partner, Deloitte Consulting LLP and Scott Mager, US Chief Marketing Officer, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Tuesday, Jan. 6, 4 to 4:40 p.m. | Location: LVCC, West Level 2, W218

How agentic AI is shifting the automotive experience into high gear

Discover how tech and AI can enhance customer interactions, boost reliability and loyalty, and drive software-defined vehicle development and operations.

Deloitte speaker: Chris Ahn, US Software-Defined Vehicle Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Wednesday, Jan. 7, 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. | Location: LVCC, West Level 1, Mobility Stage

SDV ecosystems at scale: Redefining the digital automotive value chain

Hear how innovative software-defined vehicle architectures and 24/7 connectivity can help OEMs and partners unlock digital value and scale success across the ecosystem.

Deloitte speakers: Chris Ahn, US Software-Defined Vehicle Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP and Elmar Pritsch, Global Software-Defined Vehicle Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Wednesday, Jan. 7, 12:10 to 12:40 p.m. | Location: LVCC, West Level 1, Mobility Stage

Promoting Promise, Preventing Peril: Harnessing AI's Capabilities for Good

See how different industries, government organizations, and research teams are joining forces to build resilient, ethical AI models that prioritize people.

Deloitte moderator: Scott Holcomb, US Enterprise Trust AI Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Wednesday, Jan. 7, 4:00 to 4:30 p.m. | Location: Fontainebleau, Level 4, Azure Ballroom, Discovery Stage

Agents Among Us: Architecting the Future of Work with Agentic AI

This session will provide a balanced, expert-driven discussion on the near-term and forward-looking impacts of autonomous, agentic AI in the workplace.

Deloitte moderator: Khurram Latif, Managing Director, AI & Engineering, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Thursday, Jan. 8, 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. | Location: Fontainebleau, Level 4, Azure Ballroom, Discovery Stage

Smarter Shopping: AI Agents Powering the Next Era of Retail Innovation

Discover how AI agents transform value-driven retail through personalization, optimized supply chains, and enhanced in-store experiences.

Deloitte speaker: Mike Daher, Vice chair and US Consumer Industry Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

Thursday, Jan. 8, 12:00 to 12:30 p.m. | Location: Fontainebleau, Level 4, Azure Ballroom, Breakthrough Stage

