Deloitte Acquires Cloud Security Posture Management Provider CloudQuest to Bolster Cloud Security Offerings

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced today its acquisition of substantially all the assets of CloudQuest, Inc. (CloudQuest), a cloud security posture management (CSPM) provider based in Cupertino, Calif. The deal will bolster Deloitte's existing cloud cybersecurity offerings with CloudQuest's cloud-native security capabilities to more seamlessly manage security workflows, reduce risk and improve data security.

"While the global pandemic slowed some things, it didn't slow cloud migration or cloud reliance for the vast majority of organizations," said Vikram Kunchala, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory Cyber Cloud leader and principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "As organizations work to build or advance their security postures for cloud or hybrid-cloud environments, we're expanding and diversifying our services and solutions portfolio to help our clients continuously monitor, prevent and remediate security threats."

With the addition of CloudQuest's business, Deloitte's Cyber Cloud offering will continue to expand its portfolio of cloud security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) services and solutions.

"We see incredible opportunity in novel approaches that help organizations securely transform and operate while also realizing competitive advantage—and we're continually investing to bring the most innovative solutions to our clients," Deborah Golden, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory Cyber and Strategic Risk leader and principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "Our acquisition of CloudQuest represents our profound commitment to transforming alongside our clients, competing vigorously in the market, and aggressively building out tech-enabled approaches that position Deloitte cyber as an unquestionable business enabler."

Vijay Sarathy, co-founder and CEO, CloudQuest, Inc., added, "Joining Deloitte will enable us to expand our capabilities, helping organizations protect against the next generation of security threats, promote continued innovation and agility, and foster more efficient cloud security capabilities. This new chapter is one that my co-founders Ramesh Menon, Nishan Sathyanarayan and I always hoped to achieve, as we worked to help those in the cloud accelerate their cybersecurity efforts."

CloudQuest is Deloitte's second cyber acquisition in 2021 – preceded by cyber threat hunter Root9B, LLC (R9B) – demonstrating its commitment to aiding clients in threat intelligence and managing emerging cybersecurity threats.

