Deloitte's Washington National Tax Practice Names Mark Roman as Deputy Managing Principal of Tax Policy Group

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Tax LLP ("Deloitte") announced today that Mark Roman — longtime senior Congressional advisor and recent staff director for the U.S. House Committee on Ways and Means — has joined Deloitte's Washington National Tax practice as the deputy managing principal of the Tax Policy Group. With more than two decades of Capitol Hill leadership experience, Roman brings deep knowledge in navigating a dynamic tax policy environment and awareness of how legislative priorities intersect with timing, process and political feasibility.

"We are excited to welcome Mark to the Tax Policy Group and look forward to the strategic depth that his experience will add to our services," said Adam Moehring, Washington National Tax leader, Deloitte Tax LLP. "Mark's record of leadership on the Hill combined with his central role shaping recent major tax legislation provide valuable insights into how policy is implemented today. His experience navigating complex political dynamics will offer our clients forward‑looking perspective at a pivotal time."

"I'm excited to be joining Deloitte's Tax Policy Group at a time when organizations are looking for more visibility into how policy decisions are made and how they ultimately affect tax planning, compliance and business strategy," said Roman. "Having spent many years immersed in the legislative process, I'm eager to share practical insights into how policy is shaped, debated and enacted. I am hopeful my experience will help our clients and teams better understand the forces that drive tax policy outcomes."

Until recently, Roman served as staff director of the U.S. House Committee on Ways and Means during the 118th and 119th Congresses. There, Roman oversaw major tax and economic policy initiatives, directing the development and negotiation of the 2025 Tax Reconciliation Law, H.R. 1, commonly known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Throughout his career, Roman has served in the top position for two different congressional committees and on the staff of four different members of Congress. In these roles, he helped lawmakers navigate key tax policy debates of the last decade, including the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and the CARES Act, among others.

"As tax policy enters a pivotal year focused on implementation, guidance and durability, understanding not just the policy, but the forces driving it, is more important than ever," said Anna Taylor, Tax Policy Group leader, Washington National Tax, Deloitte Tax LLP. "Adding Mark to our team as deputy leader strengthens our ability to stay ahead of not just legislative developments, but the ripple effects that follow. For our clients, it means more coordinated insights across the legislative and regulatory process and greater confidence navigating change in an environment where the details shape outcomes."

Roman received his undergraduate degree from the University of Vermont and his MBA from the George Washington University.

