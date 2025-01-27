Deloitte Acquires SimplrOps, a Leading SaaS Technology Company Specializing in HCM and Cloud ERP Management and Automation

Acquisition enhances Deloitte's Cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) and human capital management (HCM) capabilities, driving greater efficiency and innovation

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced today that it has acquired substantially all of the assets of SimplrOps, a boutique enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company known for streamlining and automating Workday, SAP and Oracle operations and implementations.

As a systems integrator, Deloitte has collaborated with SimplrOps to deliver differentiated services that help organizations unlock the full potential of their cloud investments. By simplifying and automating Cloud ERP and HCM operations and implementations, SimplrOps' platform maximizes system performance, accelerates time to value and provides clients with real-time actionable insights.

"As we fully integrate SimplrOps' technology into our offerings, we are poised to deliver improved performance that helps our clients maximize ROI in their technology investments," said Simona Spelman, U.S. Human Capital leader and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "SimplrOps has helped us automate complex processes for our clients, allowing teams more time to focus on key business priorities. This acquisition will accelerate our ability to bring the technology to the market, unlocking tremendous potential for future growth."

The platform also allows Deloitte to embed functional leading practices and conduct real-time checks, reducing data discovery time from weeks to minutes. SimplrOps' technology clarifies the release management process by enabling teams to quickly understand which parts of a cloud provider's release are relevant to their solution and offers guidance on testing and feature adoption.

"The acquisition of SimplrOps' business is a pivotal moment for Deloitte's Human Capital practice, enabling us to offer our clients one of our first standalone SaaS products," said Marty Marchetti, HR Cloud Operate offering leader and managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "This platform empowers clients to leverage the same operational tools that have driven success in our HR cloud operate teams."

"This day marks an exciting new chapter for SimplrOps. The mission for me and my co-founder, Mansi Tuli, was to provide innovative and easy-to-use solutions that help our customers grow their businesses. We are excited to join the Deloitte team, whose deep industry knowledge and global reach will help us scale the technology and deliver even greater value to our clients," said Pruthav Joshi, chief executive officer, SimplrOps.

For more information on SimplrOps, including a demonstration, please visit our website.

Deloitte has received recent recognition from third-party market analyst firm Gartner. Deloitte was recognized by Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ and Critical Capabilities for Cloud ERP Services.

Additionally, Deloitte was positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Employee Experience Consulting Services 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52582724, October 2024) .



