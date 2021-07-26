Deloitte Acquires Zero Trust Network Access Provider TransientX

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory announced today its acquisition of substantially all the assets of TransientX, Inc., a Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) company based in Hoboken, N.J. The deal adds TransientX's employees and its unique, dissolvable, cloud-native application networking technology for ZTNA to Deloitte's existing Zero Trust offerings and solutions.

"As organizations modernize their enterprise environments to deal with evolving business models and complex, hyper-connected IT ecosystems, they're typically shifting from a perimeter-centric approach to the risk-based, Zero Trust approach that enforces the concept of least privilege," said Andrew Rafla, a Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory Zero Trust leader and principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "TransientX's technology offers the unique capability to embed Zero Trust Network Access into Deloitte's products and services, differentiating and evolving how we deliver our offerings to our clients — which will lend support to our clients' Zero Trust adoption efforts as well."

Deborah Golden, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory Cyber and Strategic Risk leader and principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP, said, "Our cyber practice acquisition strategy — inclusive of the acquisition of TransientX's business — is squarely focused on hyper-scaling to support our own services and solutions delivery, as well as to transform the way we help our clients build cyber resilience, enable agile operations and promote more resilient security practices. Acquiring TransientX's business will help Deloitte truly differentiate how it delivers to the market by infusing ZTNA capabilities into a broad portfolio of products and services."

Egemen Tas, CEO and founder of TransientX, said, "Zero trust transformation is not easy. We created TransientX to help organizations adopt Zero Trust Network Access in a flexible, frictionless and expansive manner across a variety of use cases. In joining Deloitte, we'll be able to offer our novel approach to ZTNA in a way that improves security for remote work and vendor collaboration."

The acquisition of the TransientX business is Deloitte's fourth cyber acquisition in 2021 — preceded by the acquisition of substantially all the assets of cyber threat hunter Root9B, LLC (R9B), cloud security posture management (CSPM) company CloudQuest, Inc., and digital risk protection company Terbium Labs — demonstrating its commitment to helping clients address a broad range of cyber challenges by deepening and advancing its capabilities.

