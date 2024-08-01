Deloitte Adds AWS Generative AI Services to its Digital Service Delivery Platform to Empower Health and Human Services Agencies

By combining Deloitte's award-winning Digital Service Delivery Platform with AWS services, government leaders can harness the power of generative AI to build stronger, healthier communities

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have teamed up to use Generative AI to help state and local health and human services agencies simplify and refine the delivery of essential programs to the people they serve.

Together with Deloitte's Digital Service Delivery Platform, state and local agencies can more efficiently deliver services to their communities using Generative AI foundation models from AWS's fully-managed services such as Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker. This builds on the AWS services already incorporated into the platform and accelerating innovation, including:

Amazon Connect to support advanced capabilities in omni-channel contact centers, which includes integrating Amazon Lex, Amazon Q and Amazon Connect Contact Lens;

to support advanced capabilities in omni-channel contact centers, which includes integrating Amazon Lex, Amazon Q and Amazon Connect Contact Lens; Amazon Comprehend to use natural language processing to develop insights about the content in documents; and

to use natural language processing to develop insights about the content in documents; and Amazon Textract to help detect and decipher text in different forms, such as handwriting.

These GenAI-enhanced features can help agencies maximize the potential of their technology resources as they address their ever-changing needs. Through Deloitte's Digital Service Delivery Platform, services can be made more accessible as GenAI summarizes policy and procedures for caseworkers, decreases call-center wait times and increases proactive outreach to benefit recipients. These features also enable service providers working with government agencies to strengthen program oversight, and expedite review and approval processes.

"We're very excited about the potential of GenAI innovation to promote more equitable access to social safety net programs for the most vulnerable constituents," said Kenny Smith, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and the leader of Deloitte's human services transformation practice. "Collaborating with AWS enables us to further break down program barriers and strengthen the ability of our state and local clients to administer these programs with transformational improvements."

For more than 50 years, Deloitte has been helping state and local leaders across the country to improve access to health and human services benefits for more than 49 million people. As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, as well as a Global Public Sector Partner of the Year in 2023 and Partner of the Year for Machine Learning and Conversational AI in 2022, Deloitte has more than 16,000 AWS-certified professionals focused on machine learning, data analytics, and database services.

Learn more about Deloitte's digital service delivery platform.

