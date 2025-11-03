Deloitte Advances Ascend™ Platform to Increase Agility and Personalization of Delivery While Enhancing Transparency and Security for Clients

With an investment of over $1 billion, Deloitte's unified delivery platform integrates specialized agents and AI-

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced today updates and new features to its agentic AI-infused delivery platform, Ascend™. The platform enhancements will improve how Deloitte executes and orchestrates work and supports its software, solutions and products for our clients, with a common engineering foundation.

With Deloitte's continued investment of over $1 billion across agentic and Generative AI capabilities, these new features and capabilities will allow a single-entry point for Deloitte professionals to access this tested, end-to-end delivery method for serving our clients. These enhancements will make it faster and easier for professionals to access Deloitte's collective intelligence to tailor specific solutions and drive stronger client outcomes.

"With the rapid rise of Generative and agentic AI, our clients want to know that we're applying the best tools and technology to drive trustworthy results more quickly," said Jason Salzetti, CEO and chair, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Ascend enables human and AI collaboration to increase that speed-to-market while also maintaining transparency and security across client deliverables and solutions. With Ascend, we are making it easier for our professionals to apply our insights, agents and workflows to advance our clients' specific mission and business goals."

How Ascend Delivers Secure Solutions, Easier Access to GenAI tools

Deloitte's long history of delivering impactful, trustworthy solutions is the foundation of the Ascend platform. Ascend turns complexity into clarity by equipping teams with the right tools, agents and technologies precisely when needed for maximum impact, enhanced outcomes and minimal friction. Benefits include:

Flexibility across the delivery lifecycle: Ascend codifies the "Deloitte Way" of successful client delivery in a single platform to drive improved project outcomes that apply Deloitte tools, solutions, or approaches for clearly defined project workflows.

Ascend codifies the "Deloitte Way" of successful client delivery in a single platform to drive improved project outcomes that apply Deloitte tools, solutions, or approaches for clearly defined project workflows. Rapid use case development: Ascend works with clients' existing infrastructure and Deloitte's vast network of alliance relationships to fit the specific needs of each enterprise. For example, in the platform's GenAI Lab, professionals can experiment and prototype with the latest GenAI tools.

Ascend works with clients' existing infrastructure and Deloitte's vast network of alliance relationships to fit the specific needs of each enterprise. For example, in the platform's GenAI Lab, professionals can experiment and prototype with the latest GenAI tools. Built-in security and trust: Ascend was built with Deloitte's Trustworthy AI ™ Framework to help organizations mitigate risks such as bias and improper training to assist clients in scaling their AI deployments with confidence.

Ascend was built with Deloitte's ™ to help organizations mitigate risks such as bias and improper training to assist clients in scaling their AI deployments with confidence. Client portal and access: Ascend enables ease of access for clients to the delivery of work through a digital channel and engagement features.

"Ascend provides us with a strong client-centric, market-ready engineering foundation, to modernize the delivery of our services and capabilities while positioning us to respond with speed in this rapidly changing marketplace, using the latest GenAI tools and tech," said Sundhar Sekhar, national managing principal for offerings and solutions, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

How Ascend enabled a new testing management capability, powered by UiPath

Deloitte clients are already experiencing the benefits of Ascend as a common engineering and project delivery platform as Deloitte teams use this dynamic platform to create smarter, faster and more consistent outcomes.

For example, Deloitte and UiPath, a global leader in agentic automation, collaborated to enhance Ascend by developing a testing management capability, which accelerates activities in the testing lifecycle for large-scale enterprise modernization programs. It combines Deloitte's proprietary knowledge base with GenAI and agentic automation.

"Deloitte's testing management capability, built on Ascend and powered by the enterprise-ready agentic testing capabilities of UiPath Test Cloud, delivers broader test coverage, faster time to value, and reduced business disruption. It can help organizations achieve a significant reduction in their overall test lifecycle efforts," said Gerd Weishaar, general manager and senior vice president of product management, UiPath Test Cloud.

"What makes this collaboration so compelling is the vision: bringing agentic testing to life, where AI agents work hand-in-hand with testers to drive speed, resilience, and innovation at scale. Together with Deloitte, we're helping enterprises set a new standard for how testing is done in the AI era."

Deloitte has been at the forefront of AI innovation for over a decade, expanding its offerings through its Generative AI practice , including Converge™ by Deloitte , a leading suite of AI-driven industry solutions and Zora AI™ by Deloitte , an agentic product platform offering a suite of ready-to-deploy digital workers. With its Deloitte Ascend™ delivery platform, Deloitte technologists, developers and engineers build and deliver new AI solutions, agents and tools for its clients and people. Deloitte aims to transform and modernize its services and future offerings – all based on its deep industry knowledge and specialized experience across domains. Deloitte integrates AI following its Trustworthy AI™ framework to manage industry and sector-specific risks. Additionally, Deloitte enhances AI fluency, investing in global learning and trainings through the Deloitte AI Academy™ .

