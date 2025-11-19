Deloitte Unveils 2025 North America Technology Fast 500™ Rankings

Software and services sector continues to dominate list with life sciences and fintech placing second and third in 31 st annual ranking of fastest-growing businesses

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today released its "North America Technology Fast 500™, an annual ranking of the fastest-growing North American companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech sectors, now in its 31st year.

Technology Fast 500 awardees are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. Overall, this year's Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough growth," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio Leader. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants—demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

Impiricus claimed the top spot with a growth rate of 29,738% from 2021 to 2024. With its AI-powered Healthcare Professional (HCP) Engagement Engine, Impiricus was created to ethically connect physicians to pharmaceutical resources and accelerate patient access to life-saving care.

"Impiricus's growth is the outcome of an amazing team relentlessly focused on helping life science companies serve physicians and patients across the United States," said Dr. Osama Hashmi, dermatologist, CEO and co-founder of Impiricus. "We're proud to lead with purpose, building AI that fosters trust, not noise. Our mission is to set the standard for ethical, AI-powered physician connections to pharma resources, accelerating and expanding patient access to needed treatments. As we continue to innovate quickly, we remain committed to building ethical bridges across this vital ecosystem."

The Technology Fast 500's top 10 includes:

2025 Rank Company Sector Revenue Growth

(2021 to 2024) City, State 1 Impiricus Artificial intelligence 29,738 % Atlanta, Georgia 2 Lpt Aperture Holdings Software and services 29,462 % Lake Mary, Florida 3 Horizon3.ai Software and services 19,939 % San Francisco, California 4 Red Rock Regeneration Inc. Life sciences 12,166 % Etobicoke, Ontario 5 Farther Fintech 11,968 % New York, New York 6 JobTread Software Software and services 11,944 % Dallas, Texas 7 Cyera Software and services 11,823 % New York, New York 8 Warmly Artificial intelligence 10,460 % Denver, Colorado 9 Gierd Software and services 9,651 % Sandpoint, Idaho 10 Parafin Fintech 9,594 % San Francisco, California

A deeper look

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 winners represent 36 states in the U.S. and nine provinces across Canada. California's Bay Area continued to lead the regional pack with 17% of the Technology Fast 500 winners, followed by the Tri-State Area representing 14% of the winning companies. Software and services is the leading industry in most markets, except for New England, where life sciences dominates. Florida was edged out of this year's top 10 as San Diego gained ground.

Below is a summary of the 2025 ranking by regions with a significant concentration of winners:

Location Percentage

of List Fastest-Growing

Company

in the Region Overall

Company

Ranking Dominant Sectors

in Location Bay Area 17 % Horizon 3ai 3 Software and

services 51% Tri-State Area 14 % Farther 5 Software and

services 57% New England 7 % Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 31 Life sciences 46% Texas 5 % JobTread Software 6 Software and

services 67% Greater Washington, D.C. 5 % IonQ, Inc. 55 Software and

services 77% Pacific Northwest 4 % Teal Communications 39 Software and

services 44% Atlanta 3 % Impiricus 1 Software and

services 71% San Diego 3 % Drata 45 Software and

services 40% Los Angeles 3 % Rula Health 34 Software and

services 40% Canada 23 % Red Rock Regeneration Inc. 4 Software and

services 50%

Software and services dominate for 30th straight year

Companies in the software and services sector comprised over half (52%) of the list. Among those, digital platforms represented 29% of winners, with enterprise infrastructure and productivity following closely with 25%. Security (15%), consumer software (8%), and education (2%) comprised the rest of the subsectors within software and services. Life sciences (14%) and fintech (13%) swapped positions from last year to round out the top three industry categories.

This year, there were some notable shifts with artificial intelligence catapulting into fourth position while both hardware & semiconductors and communications networking slipped in the sector rankings. Energy and sustainability technology held the top spot for the highest median revenue growth rate at 616%.

The Technology Fast 500 by industry sector:

Sector Percentage Sector Leader Median Revenue Growth

(2021 to 2024) Software and services 52 % Lpt Aperture Holdings 319 % Life sciences 14 % Red Rock Regeneration Inc. 301 % Fintech 13 % Farther 268 % Artificial intelligence 7 % Impiricus 407 % Energy & sustainability technology 5 % Site 2020 616 % Digital content/media/entertainment 4 % PrizePicks 243 % Technology, media & telecom 3 % IonQ, Inc. 203 % Communications/networking 1 % Teal Communications 463 % Hardware & semiconductors 1 % Lumafield 157 %

SOURCE Deloitte LLP