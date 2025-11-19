Deloitte Unveils 2025 North America Technology Fast 500™ Rankings

Deloitte LLP

Nov 19, 2025, 05:00 ET

Software and services sector continues to dominate list with life sciences and fintech placing  second and third in 31 st  annual ranking of fastest-growing businesses

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today released its "North America Technology Fast 500™, an annual ranking of the fastest-growing North American companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech sectors, now in its 31st year.

Technology Fast 500 awardees are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. Overall, this year's Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough growth," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio Leader. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants—demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

Impiricus claimed the top spot with a growth rate of 29,738% from 2021 to 2024. With its AI-powered Healthcare Professional (HCP) Engagement Engine, Impiricus was created to ethically connect physicians to pharmaceutical resources and accelerate patient access to life-saving care.

"Impiricus's growth is the outcome of an amazing team relentlessly focused on helping life science companies serve physicians and patients across the United States," said Dr. Osama Hashmi, dermatologist, CEO and co-founder of Impiricus. "We're proud to lead with purpose, building AI that fosters trust, not noise. Our mission is to set the standard for ethical, AI-powered physician connections to pharma resources, accelerating and expanding patient access to needed treatments. As we continue to innovate quickly, we remain committed to building ethical bridges across this vital ecosystem."

The Technology Fast 500's top 10 includes:

2025 Rank

Company

Sector

Revenue Growth
 (2021 to 2024)

City, State

1

Impiricus

Artificial intelligence

29,738 %

Atlanta, Georgia

2

Lpt Aperture Holdings

Software and services

29,462 %

Lake Mary, Florida

3

Horizon3.ai

Software and services

19,939 %

San Francisco, California

4

Red Rock Regeneration Inc.

Life sciences

12,166 %

Etobicoke, Ontario

5

Farther

Fintech

11,968 %

New York, New York

6

JobTread Software

Software and services

11,944 %

Dallas, Texas

7

Cyera

Software and services

11,823 %

New York, New York

8

Warmly

Artificial intelligence

10,460 %

Denver, Colorado

9

Gierd

Software and services

9,651 %

Sandpoint, Idaho

10

Parafin

Fintech

9,594 %

San Francisco, California

A deeper look
The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 winners represent 36 states in the U.S. and nine provinces across Canada. California's Bay Area continued to lead the regional pack with 17% of the Technology Fast 500 winners, followed by the Tri-State Area representing 14% of the winning companies. Software and services is the leading industry in most markets, except for New England, where life sciences dominates. Florida was edged out of this year's top 10 as San Diego gained ground.

Below is a summary of the 2025 ranking by regions with a significant concentration of winners:

Location

Percentage
of List

Fastest-Growing 
Company
 in the Region

Overall
Company
Ranking

Dominant Sectors
in Location

Bay Area

17 %

Horizon 3ai

3

Software and
services 51%

Tri-State Area

14 %

Farther 

5

Software and
services 57%

New England

7 %

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

31

Life sciences 46% 

Texas

5 %

JobTread Software

6

Software and
services 67% 

Greater Washington, D.C.

5 %

IonQ, Inc.

55

Software and
services 77% 

Pacific Northwest

4 %

Teal Communications

39

Software and
services 44% 

Atlanta 

3 %

Impiricus

1

Software and
services 71% 

San Diego

3 %

Drata

45

Software and
services 40% 

Los Angeles

3 %

Rula Health

34

Software and
services 40%

Canada

23 %

Red Rock Regeneration Inc.

4

Software and
services 50% 

Software and services dominate for 30th straight year
 Companies in the software and services sector comprised over half (52%) of the list. Among those, digital platforms represented 29% of winners, with enterprise infrastructure and productivity following closely with 25%. Security (15%), consumer software (8%), and education (2%) comprised the rest of the subsectors within software and services. Life sciences (14%) and fintech (13%) swapped positions from last year to round out the top three industry categories.

This year, there were some notable shifts with artificial intelligence catapulting into fourth position while both hardware & semiconductors and communications networking slipped in the sector rankings. Energy and sustainability technology held the top spot for the highest median revenue growth rate at 616%.

The Technology Fast 500 by industry sector:

Sector

Percentage 

Sector Leader

Median Revenue Growth 
(2021 to 2024)

Software and services

52 %

Lpt Aperture Holdings

319 %

Life sciences

14 %

Red Rock Regeneration Inc.

301 %

Fintech

13 %

Farther

268 %

Artificial intelligence

7 %

Impiricus

407 %

Energy & sustainability technology

5 %

Site 2020 

616 %

Digital content/media/entertainment

4 %

PrizePicks

243 %

Technology, media & telecom

3 %

IonQ, Inc.

203 %

Communications/networking

1 %

Teal Communications

463 %

Hardware & semiconductors

1 %

Lumafield

157 %

About Deloitte
Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters for our people, clients, and communities. We bring together distinct talents, technologies, disciplines, and an ecosystem of alliances to help tackle today's most complex business challenges and drive long-term progress. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing 180 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 470,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

