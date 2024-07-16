Deloitte Again Recognized as Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group Guidewire Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

Annual evaluation recognizes Deloitte's strength in insurance sector, leading core platform transformations

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has been positioned as a Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group Guidewire Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. This PEAK Matrix® provides comparative evaluations of service providers, locations, products, and solutions within various market segments. Many leading organizations around the globe trust these comparative assessments because of their unbiased evaluation of factors such as vision, capabilities, functionality, talent availability, market success, market impact, and cost.

"Global Premier partnership status, credible success proof points of supporting Guidewire Cloud engagements on-time, and meaningful investments in building toolkits to clearly outline upgrade roadmaps have helped Deloitte solidify its market positioning in the Guidewire services market," says Aaditya Jain, Vice President at Everest Group.

"Deloitte's positioning as a Leader and Star Performer in Guidewire software implementation services by the Everest Group is extremely meaningful," says Missy Goldberg, Managing Director and Global Guidewire alliance leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Our commitment to transforming insurance carriers' businesses worldwide across all Guidewire products has placed us at the forefront of the industry. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering dedication to client success and market leadership."

Everest Group evaluated 28 leading IT service providers, assessing each organization's overall vision, capability, and market impact. Leaders and Star Performers are recognized for being at the forefront of innovation, developing a range of integrated platforms, and utilizing value-based pricing models—all designed to drive rapid, sustainable, and robust outcomes for customers.

