Deloitte CFO Signals™ (4Q25): CFO Confidence Hits a Four-Year High, as Outlook on Global Economies Improves and Risk Appetite Rebounds

Deloitte CFO Signals™ 4Q25 (North America)



Steve Gallucci, national leader of Deloitte's CFO Program



Dec. 17, 2025



Where: https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/topics/leadership/cfo-survey-data-dashboard.html



Details: Deloitte's latest CFO Signals™ report — a quarterly survey of North America's leading chief financial officers — finds that CFOs are more optimistic this quarter than last about current and future economic operating conditions heading into 2026. CFOs' confidence in their own organization's financial prospects remains high, and their appetite for risk-taking rose to its highest reading since 1Q25. Available Dec. 17 on the CFO Signals dashboard, the Q4 results also explore CFOs' expectations for growth across key metrics for the coming year, as well as the internal and external risks that most concern them.





Highlights from the report include:







• CFO confidence score came in at 6.6/10, the highest in four years; up from last quarter's 5.7.



• North American economy sentiment: 36% rate it "very good" or "good" (nearly double the 19% registered last quarter), and 56% expect it to be much better or better in 12 months.



• Risk appetite rebounded to its highest level since 1Q25, with 59% of North America CFOs saying now is a good time to take on greater risk (vs. 36% last quarter).



• Growth expectations dipped: forecasts declined from Q4 across all six growth metrics tracked (including revenue and earnings).



• Top external risks: economy (56%), inflation (53%), interest rates and cybersecurity (each 48%).



• Top internal risks: cost management (53%); efficiency and productivity (52%); and talent (47%).



• CFOs' interest in debt financing rose from the previous quarter, with 54% now saying they view it as very attractive or attractive.





Scale: Introduced in Q2 2025, the CFO confidence score measures CFO "confidence" in economic conditions and sentiment about the capital markets. The top score is 10.





Why it matters: This quarterly report is a barometer of CFO sentiment and forward-looking strategies. In an environment demanding both caution and clarity, Deloitte's CFO Signals offers insight into how the stewards of corporate strategy are thinking, investing, and planning for what's next.





