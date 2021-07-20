Deloitte AI Institute, US Chamber of Commerce Report Highlights How Public Policy Can Enable Trustworthy AI

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deloitte AI Institute™ and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Technology Engagement Center today unveiled new research that addresses how public policies can advance the responsible development of artificial intelligence (AI) systems to help ensure that the United States continues to be the global leader in AI.

The report, "Trustworthy AI Innovation and Investments," examines how industry and government can collaborate to help ensure that the benefits of AI are fully realized, that concerns over its risks do not dampen innovation, and that the United States can lead globally in trustworthy AI.

AI benefits fuel increased trust

The report found that trust in AI systems could increase as consumers see personal benefit from the adoption of AI technologies.

Sixty-five percent of survey respondents noted that consumers would gain confidence in AI as the pace of discovery of new medicines, materials and other technologies accelerated stemming from AI.

Fifty-six percent of respondents indicated that consumers would gain trust as AI helped increase their productivity and helped them improve the speed of decision-making.

Similarly, the survey found that workers could become more confident in using and working alongside AI systems as it improved their day-to-day work experience, increased job safety, and lead to a more productive workplace. Worker confidence and trust in AI systems is critically important as AI innovation advances in the Age of With™, where humans work side-by-side with machines.

More than 75% of respondents cited the creation of new types of work, especially occupations focused on creating, managing and maintaining AI systems.

More than 50% of respondents suggested workers might see increased wages or improved working conditions made available by AI systems.

Solutions to enable AI trustworthiness

Survey respondents were confident about the ability of federal government to influence the direction of AI innovation toward greater trustworthiness.

They were also positive about the impact government investment could have in accelerating growth in the AI marketplace.

Eighty-nine percent of respondents want to see greater government investment generally in AI technologies, in alignment with recent recommendations from the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence and Congressional leaders.

The full report is available online.

"AI has unlocked tremendous social and economic opportunities for organizations and society at large. A trustworthy AI approach is critical to fuel continued innovation, mitigate risks associated with AI and inspire confidence and trust in AI systems," said Beena Ammanath, executive director of the Deloitte AI Institute, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Building a thriving AI-enabled economy requires collaboration between the private and public sectors, along with public policies that support the trustworthy and ethical development of AI solutions."

"Artificial intelligence has the potential to further revolutionize entire industry sectors and provide substantial economic and social benefits to American workers and consumers," said David Hirschmann, president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber Technology Engagement Center (C_TEC). "The U.S. Chamber has long advocated for the United States to pursue responsible and commonsense policy solutions to effectively and responsibly harness the benefits of AI. This report gives a roadmap for policymakers to pursue those solutions and ensure the United States remains a global leader in AI."

To better understand the opportunities and risks to trustworthy AI and to identify potential public policy solutions to help promote the development of trustworthy AI, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Deloitte AI Institute surveyed 250 respondents who work for organizations across a wide range of industries based in or operating in the United States. Nearly half of the respondents held C-level or equivalent leadership roles.

The Deloitte AI Institute supports the positive growth and development of AI through engaged conversations and innovative research. It also focuses on building ecosystem relationships that help advance human-machine collaboration in the Age of With, a world where humans work side-by-side with machines.

