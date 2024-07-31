Deloitte and Anthropic Collaborate to Bring Safe, Reliable and Trusted AI to Commercial and Government Organizations

Deloitte expects to train more than 15,000 professionals on Anthropic's Claude model family, and deploy Claude-powered business applications this year for use by commercial and government clients

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte and Anthropic today announced they will collaborate to accelerate the adoption of Generative AI (GenAI) across public and private sector clients. This alliance combines Deloitte's industry experience with Anthropic's Claude model family to develop customized, enterprise-grade AI solutions that prioritize the trustworthy and human-centered use of GenAI.

This alliance aims to help Deloitte's clients build and deploy GenAI applications by using the Claude model family—Anthropic's large language models (LLMs). Deloitte's Trustworthy AI™ framework aligns with Anthropic's Constitutional AI approach to training LLMs that include ethical safeguards. This helps provide the governance and guardrails necessary for organizations to responsibly use GenAI applications across teams and functions—particularly those in highly regulated industries such as financial services, health care and government.

"Deloitte's relationship with Anthropic brings together our Trustworthy AI framework and the strength of their Claude 3 frontier model capabilities," said Dounia Senawi, chief commercial officer, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Generative AI is already demonstrating significant value and potential for our commercial and government clients. As the technology increases in capability and more organizations deploy solutions at scale, trust, transparency, security and equity will remain non-negotiables."

Deloitte introduces Claude-powered industry solutions

Through this alliance, Deloitte expects to train more than 15,000 professionals on Anthropic's Claude family of LLMs. Deloitte has already begun development of several Anthropic-powered business applications that will be available this year for use by commercial and government clients. The first solution, Deloitte's C Suite AI™ for CFOs , is designed to simplify enterprise contract workflows and offers a custom GPT to answer CFO questions, generate investor documentation drafts and automate customer service. It streamlines financial functions in the key areas of planning, operations, reporting and investor relations. C-Suite AI is a tool powered by NVIDIA to help financial services industry clients build custom LLMs using Amazon Bedrock from Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Deloitte will develop Claude-powered AI solutions for its clients to help them improve efficiency, accuracy, and decision-making in critical business processes. The effort is aligned with Deloitte's IndustryAdvantage™ initiative, a strategic $2 billion investment to co-innovate with eligible clients and alliances to develop industry-focused solutions. Sample use cases include:

Financial services: Intelligent financial analysis: CFOs can use Claude to quickly analyze large volumes of financial data, generate insights, and produce draft reports for faster decision-making. Automated compliance monitoring: Claude can scan transactions and communications for potential regulatory violations, enhancing risk management.

Government: Emergency response coordination: Claude can help enhance emergency management by analyzing real-time data from multiple sources (social media, weather reports, traffic cameras, 911 calls, etc.) during crises like natural disasters or public safety threats. Policy analysis and impact assessment: Claude could revolutionize the policymaking process by analyzing vast amounts of data.

Health care: Personalized treatment plans: Claude can help analyze patient data to generate tailored treatment plans and predict potential health risks. Medical research assistance: Claude can quickly summarize and extract insights from vast amounts of medical literature.



"Our collaboration with Anthropic provides clients with the industry experience, technical depth and access to sophisticated LLMs required to build customizable, domain-specific GenAI applications that can deliver real business value in a trustworthy, responsible and safe way," said Jim Rowan, Applied AI leader and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

"By combining Anthropic's advanced AI capabilities with Deloitte's deep industry experience, we're not just deploying technology—we're helping to shape the future of work across sectors. Our goal is to help organizations responsibly harness trusted AI, with built-in safeguards for ethics and trust," said Dan Rosenthal, global head of partnerships at Anthropic. "We're enabling companies in any industry to safely integrate AI into complex business environments, from finance to health care and government. This alliance is about creating a future where AI enhances human potential and drives positive societal impact."

Deloitte continues to scale its AI capabilities, alliances and offerings following the introduction of its Generative AI practice in 2023. With a full spectrum of tailored AI services and its deep industry and domain knowledge, Deloitte supports clients at every stage of their transformational journey, from developing AI strategies to building and implementing GenAI solutions that enhance productivity and deliver greater client impact. Deloitte is infusing Generative AI capabilities across its own enterprise rolling out purpose-specific LLMs and other solutions to support specialized teams across its business. These tools are applied with Deloitte's Trustworthy AI™ framework to manage AI risks and improve user confidence and trust. Additionally, Deloitte is increasing AI fluency, training more than 120,000 professionals via the Deloitte AI Academy™ and investing more than $2 billion in global technology learning and development initiatives to boost skills in AI and other areas.

