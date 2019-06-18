Deloitte and Experfy Announce Alliance to Create an Innovative Future of Work Model That Will Embed Experfy's Top On-Demand Freelance Talent Into Deloitte's Leading Analytics and AI Offerings

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte and Experfy today established an alliance to provide Deloitte* with preferred access to elite members of Experfy's global analytics community and talent clouds, further strengthening Deloitte's market-leading analytics and AI offerings.

The alliance allows Deloitte to transform analytics and AI services delivery by augmenting its world-class team of analytics and artificial intelligence specialists with Experfy's rigorously screened pool of deep AI specialists. Deloitte will draw on Experfy freelance resources to enhance its ability to meet customer needs in the most complex, challenging and evolving areas of AI.

"We are excited to have preferred pole-position access to Experfy's powerful pool of freelance talent, which will help us deliver critical solutions and services to our clients even more effectively. This alliance accelerates Deloitte's continuing investments in crowdsourcing and open talent and helps augment our existing capabilities that include Deloitte Pixel and Deloitte Open Talent," said Nitin Mittal, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and U.S. analytics and cognitive offering leader.

The relationship between Deloitte and Experfy is an example of how dynamic marketplace conditions and talent markets encourage leading edge organizations and professionals to forge alternative work arrangements including freelance, crowdsourcing and on-demand relationships. The alliance with Boston-based Experfy, looks to accelerate Deloitte's ability to deploy a flexible, world-class, on-demand talent strategy; and to provide its clients with the right team to meet their most challenging Analytics and AI opportunities and challenges.

"This alliance is a major opportunity to accelerate the adoption of AI and emerging talent models with Deloitte's leadership in the field," said Harpreet Singh, co-CEO, Experfy.

"This relationship allows Experfy to scale its AI on-demand talent capability into enterprise-grade talent clouds," added Sarabjot Kaur, co-CEO, Experfy.

About Experfy

Experfy is an on-demand consulting and training platform for AI, IoT and blockchain with 30,000 vetted experts, incubated in the Harvard Innovation Lab. Experfy provides custom future of work solutions for enterprises and governments by creating specialized talent and training clouds. To learn how Experfy can help accelerate your adoption of AI and emerging technologies, visit www.experfy.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 5,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Our network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 286,000 people make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

*Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte

