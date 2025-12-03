Deloitte is recognized as a Leader in the inaugural 2025 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Data Protection and Governance Services

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has been named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Data Protection and Governance Services (Doc #US52973625, October 2025). We believe this recognition reflects how Deloitte's data protection and governance services portfolio extends from high-level advisory engagements to solution implementation and ongoing operations management.

This IDC MarketScape assessment of 16 global providers and 5 emerging vendors in the Vendors to Watch section reveals a market fundamentally shifting from a siloed, compliance-focused approach to integrated and Artificial Intelligence-fused data protection and governance functions.

"We believe the IDC MarketScape's recognition reflects our ability to combine our global scale, strategic alliances, and our investments in AI and innovation to strategically transform our clients' businesses for the future," says Emily Mossburg, Deloitte Global Cyber leader.

According to the IDC MarketScape, Deloitte was recognized for its:

Global scale and client centricity : "With over 40,000 practitioners around the global, Deloitte delivers coverage across every major geography (i.e.,150 countries). This scale is backed by decades of industry experience and institutional knowledge. Its consult-to-operate capability streamlines vendor management and delivers continuity throughout the client's transformation journey. According to client feedback, 'Deloitte knows our business very well,' 'Deloitte helped us with all parts of our data protection program from inception to operationalization,' and 'They were able to help us creatively innovate and work within the budgets....'"

: "With over 40,000 practitioners around the global, Deloitte delivers coverage across every major geography (i.e.,150 countries). This scale is backed by decades of industry experience and institutional knowledge. Its consult-to-operate capability streamlines vendor management and delivers continuity throughout the client's transformation journey. According to client feedback, 'Deloitte knows our business very well,' 'Deloitte helped us with all parts of our data protection program from inception to operationalization,' and 'They were able to help us creatively innovate and work within the budgets....'" Leadership in AI adoption and transformation : "Deloitte's sustained investment in AI and analytics distinguishes its approach to data governance and protection. It leverages agentic AI specifically to enable service delivery, using AI investment to make use of the 'plethora of data' to strengthen clients' data security posture, derive risk intelligence, and execute risk profiling at scale."

: "Deloitte's sustained investment in AI and analytics distinguishes its approach to data governance and protection. It leverages agentic AI specifically to enable service delivery, using AI investment to make use of the 'plethora of data' to strengthen clients' data security posture, derive risk intelligence, and execute risk profiling at scale." Proven alliance leadership : "Deloitte maintains premier partnerships across the technology ecosystem, achieving recognition as partner of the year across multiple alliances (e.g., AWS Premier Partner with over 24 competencies, Google Cloud's four-time Global Services Partner). Unique relationships like maintaining dedicated vendor sandbox environments provide clients with early access to innovations and accelerated deployment capabilities."

: "Deloitte maintains premier partnerships across the technology ecosystem, achieving recognition as partner of the year across multiple alliances (e.g., AWS Premier Partner with over 24 competencies, Google Cloud's four-time Global Services Partner). Unique relationships like maintaining dedicated vendor sandbox environments provide clients with early access to innovations and accelerated deployment capabilities." Proprietary intellectual property (IP) and accelerators: "Deloitte's IP portfolio includes the Data Risk Rapid Diagnostic methodology, data migration tools, consent preference management accelerators, and many more."

"AI is accelerating transformation and creating new dimensions of risk and opportunity for data protection and governance," says Sean Peasley, Deloitte Global Cyber Enterprise Security leader.

