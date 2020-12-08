Deloitte and Google Cloud Expand Alliance to Deliver Cloud Capabilities for Public Sector Customers

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Key takeaways:

Google Cloud and Deloitte, two global powerhouses of strategy, technology and innovation, are teaming to develop new solutions and services to help public sector organizations benefit from Google Cloud capabilities.

Deloitte is developing a new AI environment to enable public sector organizations to leverage Google Cloud technologies and to ingest, process and analyze large datasets. Through available trained and pre-built machine learning models, clients can quickly develop meaningful insights in support of their mission.

With over 2,300 practitioners devoted to its Alphabet-Google practice and a growing portfolio of Google Cloud-native solutions, Deloitte is committed to deepening its relationship with Google Cloud to help public sector customers drive digital transformation.

Why this matters:

Like many industries, the public sector faces pressures to digitally transform to save on costs, streamline important processes and ultimately deliver more efficient, effective services to citizens. This pressure only increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, as demand for government services reached record levels.

Through their alliance, Deloitte and Google Cloud support public sector agencies with solutions leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities including Google Cloud's Contact Center AI and secure, reliable cloud infrastructure. Together, the companies serve clients in all 50 U.S. states, every cabinet-level agency and dozens of top colleges and universities.

With this expanded collaboration, Deloitte and Google Cloud will bring to market additional solutions, migration services and products to help the public sector adopt Google Cloud technology at scale, building a foundation for a more digital future.

Key quotes

"COVID-19 has demonstrated there can be considerable value for citizens when we push the frontiers of digital government. Being able to test, deploy and scale new technologies to tackle complex societal challenges, with the security and compliance required by the public sector, requires a unique set of skills and experience. This collaboration offers that mix to agency leaders across the country and can help build a more resilient public sector digital infrastructure."

Mike Canning, principal and Government & Public Services Leader,

Deloitte Consulting LLP

"Deloitte brings experience and proven customer successes in the public sector. We're proud to expand our partnership to help these customers adopt Google Cloud capabilities at scale. Public sector organizations – from universities to local and state governments to federal agencies – have an opportunity to leverage cloud infrastructure and capabilities in artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the way they create business continuity to keep their own doors open, and ultimately how they deliver critical services to citizens, building a foundation for the future."

Mike Daniels, VP Global Public Sector,

Google Cloud

"By leveraging innovative solutions and creating a personalized experience, VSU enrolled the largest freshman class and improved non-traditional enrollment. The combination of analytics, A.I. chatbots, CRM and call center agent dashboards improved our customer service and allowed our staff to spend more time engaging our future students. Working with numerous data providers and technology companies is essential to improve our business processes and meet enrollment goals."

Ryan M. Hogan, Director of Admissions,

Valdosta State University

Existing solutions jointly developed by Deloitte and Google Cloud span multiple use cases with public sector institutions, including:

Powering Public Health with AI, Cloud Storage and Big Data

HealthPrism™ (formerly Opioid360™) is a predictive health analytics solution that analyzes population data with vast datasets from Google to help understand who is at risk, their barriers to treatment and what the optimal interventions are. The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) recognized HealthPrism™ with the Igniting Innovation Game Changer Award for 2020 from among 40 exhibits of competitively selected, cutting-edge innovations from across the country. This solution was also rapidly retooled and deployed to help states predict and treat COVID-19 cases.

is a predictive health analytics solution that analyzes population data with vast datasets from Google to help understand who is at risk, their barriers to treatment and what the optimal interventions are. The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) recognized HealthPrism™ with the Igniting Innovation Game Changer Award for 2020 from among 40 exhibits of competitively selected, cutting-edge innovations from across the country. This solution was also rapidly retooled and deployed to help states predict and treat COVID-19 cases. Google Cloud and Deloitte collaborated to develop a modular, open solution for storing, using, and sharing petabytes of research data in the cloud while respecting privacy and security concerns. This helps scientists at the National Institutes of Health and in the larger biomedical research community more easily find, sort and share data/insights at scale, ultimately accelerating the medical discovery timeline.

Addressing the COVID Disruption in State, Local and Higher Ed

Candidate360™ uses AI/ML models to support enrollment decisions and retention. Already adopted by several universities, these capabilities help produce new risk and retention modeling to help institutions manage the massive disruption on campuses across the nation.

uses AI/ML models to support enrollment decisions and retention. Already adopted by several universities, these capabilities help produce new risk and retention modeling to help institutions manage the massive disruption on campuses across the nation. Big Data Analytics and AI built in the Google cloud environment is empowering several state clients to predict populations most vulnerable to serious health complications caused by COVID-19 and adjust resource plans and public policy accordingly.

Accelerating the Future of Defense, Security and Cyber

As the way in which we work and access systems and data changed overnight in light of COVID, Google Cloud and Deloitte are collaborating on new Zero Trust remote access and next generation cloud security solutions to empower public servants to protect vulnerable data, improve security posture visibility and streamline security operations. Deloitte's industry-leading Cyber practice is collaborating with Google Cloud to provide strategy, architecture and design, implementation and operate services to support such cyber and cloud transformation journeys.

and next generation to empower public servants to protect vulnerable data, improve security posture visibility and streamline security operations. Deloitte's industry-leading Cyber practice is collaborating with Google Cloud to provide strategy, architecture and design, implementation and operate services to support such cyber and cloud transformation journeys. With Google Cloud's FedRAMP authorized services and new Assured Workload capability to support compliance of sensitive data, customers can now focus on large-scale modernization and migration efforts across the public sector. Assured Workloads for Government allows clients to meet compliance without compromising speed and innovation. These controlled cloud environments allow agencies to enforce government specific access and data controls without setting up standalone "government clouds" that add cost and complexity while sacrificing much of the cutting-edge technology and scale of modern clouds.

More information on the Deloitte and Google Cloud Alliance can be found at www.deloitte.com/us/google-cloud .

