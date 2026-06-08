Deloitte and Ironclad Form Strategic Alliance to Expand Agentic Contract Lifecycle Management Capabilities

New alliance combines Deloitte's transformation experience with Ironclad's AI contracting platform to help enterprises accelerate, govern and optimize the full contracting lifecycle

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Tax LLP ("Deloitte") and Ironclad today announced a new strategic alliance designed to help organizations modernize contracting as AI reshapes how legal and business teams create, negotiate and manage agreements. By combining the broad legal and business transformation experience, industry knowledge and scalable delivery capabilities offered by Deloitte's Legal Business Services (LBS) practice with Ironclad's AI contracting platform and AI-enabled capabilities, the alliance aims to support clients across the full contracting lifecycle.

Contracting is a core enterprise consideration that can impact revenue velocity, cost management, compliance and customer and supplier experience. Yet many organizations still rely on fragmented tools and manual workflows that slow execution and limit visibility into obligations and risk. Enterprises are looking to deploy AI-enabled contracting that can accelerate cycle times, improve consistency and surface valuable insights from contract data. Ironclad's AI-first functionalities and seamless user experience, combined with Deloitte's systems implementation, integration and optimization capabilities help clients transform their end-to-end contracting with the potential for measurable business value.

"Contracts sit at the center of how organizations operate and manage risk, yet many still rely on fragmented and manual processes," said Carin Giuliante, chair and CEO, Deloitte Tax LLP. "Our alliance with Ironclad reflects our focus on helping clients modernize critical business functions by combining leading technology with practical transformation experience to drive faster cycle times, better insight and stronger outcomes."

"This alliance with Deloitte is a significant step forward in helping enterprises harness the power of AI contracting," said Dan Springer, CEO, Ironclad. "By combining our AI contracting platform with Deloitte's deep industry knowledge and transformation experience, we empower our joint clients to not just modernize their contracting processes, but to turn them into a strategic advantage that accelerates business with every contract."

"AI is rapidly reshaping contracting, but value only materializes when innovation is embedded into the operating model, controls, data foundation and ways of working," said Teju Deshpande, lead Ironclad Alliance partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "Together with Ironclad, we can help organizations modernize contracting end to end — deploying AI-enabled workflows with the appropriate governance, human oversight, and adoption strategies to support efficiency, manage risk more effectively and unlock actionable insight from their contracts."

The alliance underscores Deloitte and Ironclad's commitment to helping organizations modernize their legal and business operations through technology-enabled contracting, responsible AI adoption and stronger governance, with the goal of supporting agility, compliance and growth.

Read here for more information on the Deloitte and Ironclad alliance.

About Ironclad

Ironclad is the AI contracting platform that transforms agreements into assets. Contracts are easy and insightful, and agents push work forward with you in control. Whether you're buying or selling, Ironclad unifies the entire process on one intelligent platform, giving leaders the visibility they need to move faster and make better decisions. Trusted by many of the world's largest, and most sophisticated companies — including leading foundation model builders — Ironclad is recognized by Forrester, Gartner, and IDC as a category leader. For more information, visit www.ironclad.ai.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 9,000 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters for our people, clients, and communities. We bring together distinct talents, technologies, disciplines, and an ecosystem of alliances to help tackle today's most complex business challenges and drive long-term progress. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 180 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 470,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

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SOURCE Deloitte