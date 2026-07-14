Deloitte Announces Framework, Digital Asset to Quantify, Communicate Sustainable Business Value

Built in collaboration with Aspen Institute, "Sustainability Fusion" bridges sustainability and finance, enabling faster, more confident investment decisions for clients

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today unveiled Sustainability Fusion™, a new framework, digital tool, service offering and web-based evaluator designed to help the C-suite, particularly chief sustainability officers (CSOs) and chief financial officers (CFOs), unlock enterprise value by measuring and communicating how sustainability investments drive business outcomes.

As sustainability becomes increasingly embedded in core business strategy, organizations should translate initiatives into the financial metrics and language required for capital allocation decisions. While sustainability investments are often assessed through compliance and reporting frameworks, those approaches are designed for different objectives than evaluating business value and investment performance.

Sustainability Fusion introduces a method for positioning sustainability investments within the same value-creation logic used for any other business investment. Developed by Deloitte through convenings hosted by the Aspen Institute's Business & Society Program and its network of sustainability and finance leaders, the framework is informed by a working group of more than 25 leaders from corporations, NGOs and independent advisers.

To bring Sustainability Fusion to life, Deloitte also launched an AI-enabled, web-based evaluator that allows organizations to apply the framework to any sustainability investment and identify where enterprise value can be created across the business.

Sustainability Fusion is designed to help organizations to:

Evaluate sustainability investments using standard financial principles , including cost, revenue and risk, to better assess potential returns.

, including cost, revenue and risk, to better assess potential returns. Translate sustainability assumptions into cash-flow impacts to improve decision clarity and credibility , harnessing tax-adjusted cash flow (TACF) as the core metric for expressing incremental value.

, harnessing tax-adjusted cash flow (TACF) as the core metric for expressing incremental value. Create a repeatable, enterprise-wide approach for prioritizing and comparing investments.

for prioritizing and comparing investments. Bridge cross-functional alignment between sustainability, finance and executive leadership.

"Organizations need this framework now more than ever as sustainability and finance leaders are increasingly expected to quantify sustainability investments," said Bill Marquard, Sustainability Fusion co-lead, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "When sustainability and finance are equipped to speak the same language, they're able to unlock cost savings, reduce risk and generate new commercial pipelines seamlessly."

"As a convener of leaders across sectors, the Aspen Institute is uniquely positioned to bridge perspectives between sustainability and finance," said Felicia Davis, Sustainability Programming lead at the Aspen Institute's Business & Society Program. "This collaboration with Deloitte builds on insights from our network to help organizations move from intention to action, aligning sustainability investments with the financial realities that drive business decisions."

"Sustainability leaders don't need a new set of metrics; they need a better way to connect their work to what drives business performance," said Laura Bryce, Sustainability Fusion co-lead, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "When organizations can clearly articulate the financial value of sustainability investments, they can make decisions with greater confidence, move more quickly on priorities, and build competitive advantage in an increasingly dynamic business environment."

Sustainability Fusion is designed to complement existing reporting frameworks by translating sustainability efforts into the financial logic that underpins enterprise value. In doing so, it empowers CSOs and CFOs to jointly evaluate trade-offs, prioritize investments, and unlock the full business potential of sustainability.

For more information, visit: Sustainability Fusion: Powering Value | Deloitte US.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 9,000 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters for our people, clients, and communities. We bring together distinct talents, technologies, disciplines, and an ecosystem of alliances to help tackle today's most complex business challenges and drive long-term progress. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 180 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 470,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte