Deloitte and Legora Expand Strategic Alliance to Accelerate AI Transformation for Legal Operations

Alliance combines AI and end‑to‑end legal services to modernize legal operations

NEW YORK, May, 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Tax LLP ("Deloitte") and Legora today announced an expanded strategic alliance to accelerate AI-driven transformation across legal, tax, compliance and risk functions for US organizations. The collaboration now combines Legora's advanced AI platform with Deloitte's broad tax, legal business services, and other professional services offerings and deep implementation experience. Together, Deloitte and Legora seek to enable professionals across disciplines to streamline core work, accelerate innovation and focus on higher value strategic priorities.

Professional teams are undergoing rapid transformation driven by AI. As demand rises for solutions that go beyond single-use tools, Legora stands out as a platform for versatile, multi-purpose, AI-powered capabilities that serve professionals across legal, tax, compliance, M&A, risk assessment and other high-stakes disciplines. Deloitte brings firsthand Legora implementation experience, helping clients accelerate adoption, manage change and support value realization across complex enterprises. In addition to its implementation experience for clients, Deloitte has also gained experience using Legora to support its professionals in certain offerings. Building on this experience, Deloitte is now bringing those insights to help transform a range of functions and tasks, including:

Operating model design

AI-powered contract review and negotiation via digital playbooks

AI‑assisted research and drafting

Invoice review and spend analytics

M&A due diligence

Regulatory and compliance workflows

Risk assessment

Data extraction

Workflow automation

"Organizations across every sector are under pressure to move faster, manage risk more effectively, and do more with the same resources," said Carin Giuliante, chair and CEO, Deloitte Tax LLP. "This expanded alliance with Legora reflects Deloitte's commitment to operationalizing advanced technologies by pairing Legora's platform with Deloitte's deep experience in implementation, change management, risk mitigation, and process optimization. Together, we are modernizing everyday work, turning complexity into clarity and helping clients make informed, strategic decisions across organizations."

"This US alliance expansion marks a major milestone for our ongoing relationship with Deloitte," said Max Junestrand, CEO and co-founder of Legora. "The US represents the world's largest market for professional AI transformation, and Deloitte is one of the world's preeminent professional services organizations. What makes this alliance especially compelling is that Deloitte doesn't just advise clients on Legora. They use it themselves across their own teams. That makes them a credible implementation partner. Our joint mission is to transform how professional work gets done: securely, responsibly and at scale."

"AI is a powerful catalyst reshaping professional work at a pace never seen before," said Mark Ross, US Legora alliance leader and Deloitte Legal Business Services growth and markets leader. "Through our alliance with Legora, we are embedding AI and agentic solutions into the core of how professional services are delivered, helping organizations streamline complex workflows, strengthen governance and risk management, and accelerate adoption at scale. Deloitte and Legora's expanded alliance will help legal, tax, compliance and risk teams move from experimentation to enterprise impact."

For more information on the existing alliance between Deloitte Legal and Legora, click here.

About Legora

Legora is a collaborative AI platform for legal work, supporting lawyers in research, review, and drafting across complex matters. It is used by legal professionals at more than 1,000 leading law firms and in-house legal teams across over 50 markets.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 9,000 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters for our people, clients, and communities. We bring together distinct talents, technologies, disciplines, and an ecosystem of alliances to help tackle today's most complex business challenges and drive long-term progress. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 180 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 470,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Deloitte Legal refers to the legal practices of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited member firms (or their respective affiliates) that provide legal services outside of the US. For legal and regulatory reasons, some member firms, including the US member firm, do not provide legal services.

SOURCE Deloitte