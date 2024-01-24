Deloitte and UiPath Expand Strategic Alliance With New SAP Delivery Framework to Accelerate Clients' Business Transformation

New Deloitte and UiPath expansion introduces new AI-powered Intelligent Automation solutions for enterprises deploying SAP technology

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) today announced an alliance expansion to accelerate the transformation of their clients' businesses through a new focus on bringing AI-powered Intelligent Automation solutions to SAP implementations and operations. The expansion will serve as a catalyst to develop an innovative AI-led delivery methodology and new solutions for autonomous business operations, accelerating their joint clients' SAP S/4HANA® transformation goals. As a part of this expansion, UiPath and Deloitte will create a first-of-its-kind co-innovation market collaboration, combining Deloitte's SAP implementation skillset and deep AI talent pool with UiPath's AI and automation technology.

"Over the course of Deloitte's longstanding relationships with both SAP and UiPath, our team has continuously looked for new ways to build future-focused business models for our clients — and our latest expansion is the perfect example of that ongoing commitment," said Jerry Hoberman, U.S. SAP offering leader of Deloitte and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "UiPath holds a pivotal role in our vision for the autonomous enterprise. By including UiPath-based solutions alongside the SAP Build Process Automation® solution into our Ascend delivery methodology, we are primed to help organizations maximize their SAP investments and accelerate value creation."

As organizations look to streamline their business processes and reduce the time spent on manual, resource-intensive tasks, UiPath and Deloitte deliver Intelligent Automation solutions across multiple industries and sectors. By including UiPath with the SAP Build Process Automation solution for SAP S/4HANA implementations, clients can cover both non-SAP and SAP workloads. As one of the largest global implementers of UiPath and an SAP alliance, Deloitte continues to demonstrate its dedication to unlocking the significant benefits of automation and AI for clients worldwide.

"Through our expanded alliance with Deloitte, UiPath is enabling rapid transformation at scale of SAP implementations for our shared customers worldwide," said Rob Enslin, co-chief executive officer at UiPath. "Together, UiPath and Deloitte can accelerate time to value for SAP S/4HANA migration and implementation and help clients maintain a clean core through automation. This expansion reinforces how our shared experience in SAP systems can help customers to accelerate migration to the cloud, automate across all enterprise systems, and establish a foundation for AI-powered automation business outcomes."

