UiPath and Deloitte Collaborate to Introduce Turnkey Automation Offering for Growth Companies

Deloitte LLP

15 Feb, 2024, 16:30 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, and Deloitte today announced a further expansion of their strategic alliance with the launch of Deloitte's Smart Finance for Growth Companies. Customized for growth company finance teams, this managed service offering allows companies to quickly establish or scale their automation program and leverage the power of intelligent automation to advance their capabilities and productivity. This offering builds upon the recent announcement by Deloitte of the creation of a first-of-its-kind co-innovation market collaboration between UiPath and Deloitte.

UiPath and Deloitte allied to create this offering, which leverages automations previously built by UiPath and redesigned by Deloitte into value-driven automation packages tailored for the needs of growth companies. "We are excited to help growth companies that are ready to embark on their automation journey establish an intelligent automation program for their organization. By leveraging UiPath's leading AI-powered automation software and Deloitte's deep experience with growth companies, we can deploy a turnkey intelligent automation program for growth companies," said Alex Jackson, Partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP.

"Our methodology is designed to accelerate the time to value from automation given the challenges faced by executives tasked with building a modern finance function in an efficient way while aligning to their company's growth plan," said Jackie Artz, Partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP.

Finance executives at growth companies recognize that AI-powered automation can help them modernize processes and provide the bandwidth to deliver more decision-useful information to their organizations. AI-powered Document Understanding solutions from UiPath can automate extraction of data from structured and unstructured documents, eliminating time-consuming and error-prone manual processing, while other intelligent automation solutions from UiPath can be applied to finance processes like vendor management, invoice processing, and cash application. Deloitte's turnkey automation program can allow growth companies to unlock these benefits, where a lack of bandwidth or experience may otherwise make it challenging to establish and run an intelligent automation program.

"Growth companies want to avoid creating complex business processes that are difficult to scale, and they want to reduce time spent on manual, resource-intensive tasks," said Kelly Ducourty, Chief Customer Officer at UiPath. "This offering from Deloitte, which is powered by UiPath, the leading business automation platform, will help growth companies scale to greater effectiveness by being able to quickly take advantage of AI-powered automation, first within the finance function, and then across their business."

About UiPath
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™.

About Deloitte
Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

