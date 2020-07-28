Deloitte and Unqork Announce Strategic Alliance to Solve Business Challenges with Accelerated No-Code Solutions

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork, the leading enterprise no-code application platform, today announced the formation of a strategic alliance with Deloitte Consulting LLP to deliver system integration services for Unqork's no-code application platform.

Through this relationship, Unqork and Deloitte combine Unqork's unique no-code platform with Deloitte's deep knowledge in insurance, banking, capital markets and other industries, allowing clients to solve meaty technology challenges and deploy technology solutions which are cheaper and faster to implement, and more cost-effective to maintain. No-code platforms allow business users to build functional solutions without having to write a line of code. Given the ease of development on Unqork's enterprise-grade platform, business users are able to take on configuration and update tasks that normally require dedicated software developers, thereby delivering savings in training and maintenance costs, and accelerating time-to-market.

"The Unqork Alliance with Deloitte greatly accelerates our ability to help the most sophisticated enterprises address today's most pressing business challenges," said Christian Barrera, Vice President, Alliances and Ecosystems, Unqork. "Combining our enterprise no-code platform with Deloitte's unique blend of technical knowledge and industry depth across Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare and the Public Sector creates truly differentiated value for all our mutual customers."

In forming the alliance with Deloitte, Unqork teams with one of the top consulting firms known for delivering cutting-edge technology to provide solutions to their clients' business challenges. This alliance provides Unqork with access to Deloitte's deep industry experience and highly skilled technology practitioners.

"We saw very early on that the Unqork platform unlocked capabilities to build flexible enterprise technology fast," said Emily Yoo, Principal in Deloitte's Insurance practice. "Whether it is developing a digital eApp solution, solving manual processing challenges, or making agents and advisors more efficient in a digital environment, we couldn't be happier to formalize the relationship and continue bringing the accelerated value the Unqork platform provides to our clients and deepening our relationship with Unqork."

About Unqork

Unqork is the industry pioneer no-code enterprise application platform that helps large companies build, deploy, and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code. Organizations like Goldman Sachs, Liberty Mutual, the Cities of New York and Washington, DC and Maimonides Medical Center are using Unqork's drag-and-drop interface to build enterprise applications faster, with higher quality, and lower costs than conventional approaches. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Now celebrating 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 312,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com .

