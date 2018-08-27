Deloitte and Vineti Will Team on End-to-End Solution to Support Personalized Medicine

In individualized medicine, the patient is a key part of the therapeutic process, the product and the treatment. The combination of Vineti's proven expertise in delivering cell and gene therapies and Deloitte's deep knowledge of the health care ecosystem and its time-tested (or something similar) ConvergeHEALTH Patient Connect platform will help enable life sciences innovators to expand the role of personalized medicines in mainstream health care.

"The advancement of truly personalized therapies reinforces not just the belief but the practice that the patient is at the center of therapeutic production, delivery and support," said Amy DuRoss, CEO and co-founder of Vineti. "We are honored to be teaming so closely with Deloitte and looking for opportunities to work with clients where we can integrate our offerings with their ConvergeHEALTH Patient Connect platform. This relationship will lead to holistic end-to-end services that connect automated supply chain workflows with a new level of support to the broader ecosystem and to patients."

"Together, Vineti and ConvergeHEALTH Patient Connect's care pathway support will bring an increasingly interdependent stakeholder group together in support of the patient in real time," DuRoss said. "This can create an opportunity not just for better service and support, but also for better overall patient access, safety and outcomes."

"The shift to value based, personalized health care requires new platforms to support not just the patient, but the myriad stakeholders it takes to deliver these targeted breakthroughs to patients," said Brett Davis, ConvergeHEALTH general manager and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Realizing the promise of personalized medicine for patients is truly a team sport and we are excited to work with Vineti to address some of the most complex supply chain, workflow and patient engagement challenges to support personalized therapies for our clients."

Vineti is the first cloud-based software platform to safely and efficiently move patient-based personalized therapies into mainstream medicine at scale. The Vineti platform – configurable, cloud-based, secure and scalable – brings the best of enterprise software to next-generation pharmaceutical science. Vineti's solution aligns, manages, integrates and simplifies all the major steps and stakeholders in the inherently complex cell and gene therapy process, helping everyone from health care providers to biopharma and manufacturers exert efficiency and control to optimize the patient's therapy journey. The Vineti platform is currently serving patients in more than 65 leading medical centers and expanding worldwide.

ConvergeHEALTH Patient Connect currently supports more than 300,000 patients globally in over 17 countries. Deloitte's ConvergeHEALTH suite of software solutions are built with the understanding that, in today's market, truly actionable insights are derived from a combination of real-world information, evidence and experience, not just data. Powered by Deloitte's virtually unparalleled industry experience, the ConvergeHEALTH solutions are designed specifically to solve the biggest business and operational challenges that the health care and life science industries face.

"Our investment in the ConvergeHEALTH Patient Connect ecosystem will continue with this exciting opportunity to integrate the Vineti solution for our clients," said Chris Zant, ConvergeHEALTH chief digital officer and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Personalized medicine is changing all aspects of the industry including the way patients, providers and life sciences innovators interact and we believe that a solution that contains both Vineti and PatientConnect will bring an unprecedented level of real-time support and fidelity to control supply chain and care pathway management."

By working with Vineti and ConvergeHEALTH by Deloitte, life sciences innovators will be able to scale their personalized therapies, connect with even more health care providers, and provide more therapies to more patients than ever before.

About Deloitte



Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including more than 85 percent of the Fortune 500 and more than 6,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across more than 20 industry sectors to make an impact that matters — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them.

About Vineti, Inc.



Vineti is the first commercial, configurable cloud-based platform to expand patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies. Vineti was co-founded by GE and the Mayo Clinic to solve the key challenges patients, medical providers, biopharmaceutical companies and regulators face in the delivery and commercialization of individualized therapies. The Vineti "platform of record" integrates logistics, manufacturing and clinical data for individualized therapies to align and orchestrate the cell and gene therapy process and improve product performance overall. Caregivers and pharmaceutical pioneers are empowered to help more patients more effectively and safely, treatments are better understood and improved over time, and most importantly, there's an opportunity to provide greater health outcomes — and cures —to patients in need. The company is growing rapidly, and the Vineti platform is now in use worldwide. For more information, please visit www.vineti.com. Sign up to follow @vinetiworks on https://twitter.com/vinetiworks.

