Deloitte and Workato Strategic Alliance Aims to Advise Companies on Ways to Streamline Operations and Enhance Productivity via Enterprise Integration

The alliance can advise companies on how to become more efficient, reduce operational costs and foster innovation

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte, a leader in audit and assurance, consulting, tax and risk advisory services, and Workato, the leading enterprise integration platform, (Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service, February 19, 2024) today announced a groundbreaking strategic alliance aimed at accelerating businesses digital transformation journeys.

The alliance brings together Workato's cutting-edge integration capabilities with Deloitte's extensive industry experience and deep business process knowledge to help deliver innovation and operational efficiencies to clients. The Workato platform is designed to be flexible, versatile, and scalable, integrating data and automating processes throughout every part of a business's digital ecosystem.

"At Workato, we are constantly exploring new, innovative approaches to help our customers and strategic alliances push the boundaries of what is possible with automation, integration and AI. By aligning with Deloitte and tapping into their large network and industry knowledge, we can help new leading enterprises supercharge productivity across every department with speed, versatility and empowerment," said Vijay Tella, co-founder and chief executive officer of Workato.

With this collaboration, Deloitte will leverage Workato's platform to deliver custom solutions for clients that address complex business problems, automate repetitive and manual tasks to reduce the need for specialized business knowledge, and integrate data across elaborate enterprise system landscapes. By utilizing Workato's power of automation, businesses can strategically plan growth initiatives to scale faster in this ever-changing business environment.

"By combining Deloitte's deep industry knowledge and experience with Workato's powerful automation platform, we can advise our clients on becoming more efficient while also aiming to reduce their operational costs and foster innovation. This alliance underscores our commitment to continually evolve with the market demands of our clients," said Varun Prabhakar, Audit & Assurance principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP and Workato alliance leader.

The Deloitte and Workato alliance signifies a joint commitment to help businesses streamline operations and enhance productivity. Numerous Deloitte practitioners have significant experience with the Workato platform and have completed Workato's implementation certifications. This alliance leverages Deloitte's extensive experience to enhance the expanded capabilities they receive from Workato's platform.

"We are thrilled to announce our strategic alliance with Workato, a trailblazer in enterprise integration. Organizations are seeing increasing complexity in their technology portfolio as they move to leading applications for various business functions. Harnessing the power of Workato's platform enables us to deliver efficiencies to our clients, helping them streamline processes, enhance productivity, and ultimately, drive their businesses forward," said Kashif Riaz, Audit & Assurance principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP.

