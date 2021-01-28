Deloitte Announces Registration Now Open for IMPACT 2021, a Leading Conference for Human Capital Professionals

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has announced the opening of registration for its marquee conference, IMPACT 2021, now in its 14th year. Taking place May 10-13, the event attracts human capital leaders from across the globe to explore the technologies, trends and strategies that help organizations adapt to the future of work.

During IMPACT 2021, which will be held virtually due to COVID-19, attendees will explore Deloitte's latest insights and learnings, connect with Deloitte's team of thought leaders, network with industry influencers, and hear from some of the nation's leading speakers.

This year's event will feature authors Dan Pink and Shawn Achor. Pink is a New York Times bestselling author of "When:The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing and A Whole New Mind," and is an expert in the fields of business, work and behavior. Achor, also a New York Times best selling author, conducted research on happiness, stress and human potential that has led him to collaborate with more than one-third of the Fortune 100 companies.

"It is hard to overstate how much the world of work has changed and adapted over this past year. Our IMPACT conference will uncover and unpack the insights and trends that organizations need to become more agile and resilient during this time and beyond," said Michael Stephan, principal and U.S. human capital leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Status quo will not do in 2021 — organizations need to continue to reinvent and re-architect work to meet this important moment. Our virtual conference will be a unique and engaging experience and a must-attend for any human capital leader."

The conference will focus on six immersive tracks to prepare leaders:

Equity evolving: Making diversity, inclusion, and anti-oppression real at work

The monumental events of 2020 cast a spotlight on racial and social injustices and started a movement to reinvent organizational diversity, equity and inclusion. Looking forward, what can organizations do to ensure they maintain and accelerate momentum toward equity?

Re-architecting work

COVID-19 has served as a time machine to the future of work. At this peak moment of acceleration, what choices do organizations need to make to thrive? Work is not just a series of steps or outputs. Nor is it just something people do. Work is the key to connection. Work is the key to creativity and innovation. If done right, work is the key to productivity and bottom-line results.

Exponential HR

The pace of change is exponential. Across the globe, there is an increasing number of economic, social, political and technological disruptions catalyzing change around the way people live and work. Given this, HR finds itself at the forefront to meet these challenges.

Activating culture

Sensing, shaping and activating an organizational culture that stimulates teams, nurtures belonging and increases adaptability across the enterprise is often essential for sustainable growth and performance. The conference's culture immersive program will highlight how to think and lead differently — how to build resilience, belonging and performance into the fiber of an organization's DNA.

Data, insights and storytelling

Organizations need to leverage data, analytics and storytelling to extract insights about their own workforce to inform decisions, empower adaptability and ignite change with a focus on the future and new ways of working.

Teams with a purpose

Creating high-performing, adaptable teams is essential for organizations to compete in today's complex and constantly changing environment. Adaptable teams can unlock latent productivity and growth, accelerate the execution of business strategy and improve organizational performance.

During IMPACT 2021, Deloitte will unpack its 11th annual "2021 Global Human Capital Trends" report, outlining the things that are — or should be — top of mind for the industry over the next year.

To learn more or to register, click here.

