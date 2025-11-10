Deloitte recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for the second consecutive year and scores highest in all 5 Use Cases in the Critical Capabilities Report for Digital Experience Services

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner®, a company that delivers actionable, objective insights to executives and their teams, has recognized Deloitte as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Services. Deloitte also scored highest in all five Use Cases in the accompanying 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Digital Experience Services report.

Deloitte is placed in the Leaders Quadrant in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience services, positioned highest on the "Ability to Execute" axis. Deloitte was also positioned furthest on the "Completeness of Vision" axis.

"For Deloitte Digital, this recognition from Gartner reflects our commitment to creating world-class customer, employee and citizen experiences that enable high-performing brands and drive profitable growth," said Mark Lush, Deloitte Global Consulting Services Customer Offering Portfolio leader and Global Head of Deloitte Digital. "Our deep industry knowledge, advanced engineering, and Agentic AI capabilities enable our clients to confidently navigate today's challenges and seize tomorrow's opportunities for competitive advantage."

Deloitte was the highest scoring provider across all Use Case categories in the new Critical Capabilities report. The report assessed how Deloitte delivers across five Use Cases: Experience Design, Experience Solution Implementation, Experience Solution Operations, Content & Creative Services, and Marketing Services.

"We are proud to be recognized as a Leader, especially in our Ability to Execute. This is an important part of our culture at Deloitte – to consistently deliver meaningful, impactful outcomes for our clients," said Mike DeLone, Customer Offering Portfolio leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Our industry depth, strategic insights, and digital transformation services help our clients envision what's possible, and our teams' focus on execution enables them to exceed their growth ambitions."

Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Services, By Brett Sparks, Irada Veliyeva, Tom Sieber, Alan Stanley, Published 29 October 2025 - ID G00827852

Gartner®, Critical Capabilities for Digital Experience Services, By Alan Stanley, Tom Sieber, Irada Veliyeva, Brett Sparks, 30 October 2025- ID G00827851

